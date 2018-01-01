Call to move homeless for Royal wedding sparks fury
A council boss has been criticised after asking
Conservative
Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Berkshire town for the wedding on 19 May.
And in a letter to Thames Valley
The council leader claimed on Twitter over Christmas that there was "an epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy" in Windsor and called on police to "focus on dealing with this before the #RoyalWedding".
But his stance has provoked outrage, with a local homeless charity describing
Murphy James from the Windsor Homeless Project, said: "It's absolutely abhorrent that anybody has got these views in this day and age, especially a lead
"If somebody is sleeping out on the street, they are not there by choice, they are there because something has gone wrong."
The police responded to
"Housing is the responsibility of the council but it is better
"We deal with reports of begging proportionately but we have not had reports of anyone being marched to cashpoints to take out money."
As well as his public calls for action on Twitter,
In the letter, he said officers should use powers under the 1824 Vagrancy Act and the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime
"I myself attended a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council in October and these issues were not raised," he said.
"I will
He added: "Protecting the public is of the utmost importance to both myself and Thames Valley Police and the force work day in and day out to keep people safe from harm and make the Thames Valley a safe place to live, work and visit."
For more of the most popular News, Sport, Lifestyle & Entertainment on MSN, Follow us on Facebook, and on Twitter
More in UK News
-
Chef who boasted of 'spiking vegan's meal' quits after backlashBirmingham Mail
-
Dramatic fire shuts M5 both ways - what we know so farBirmingham Mail
-
The sexist tweets deleted by Toby Young, the new universities regulatorBusiness Insider UK
-
Cop sorry for tweets on car park fire being linked to HillsboroughPress Association
-
Cops confront a gang of ten thugs Yorkshire townMirror
-
People woken by 'howling noise' as Britain hit with winds of up to 100mphHuffington Post UK
More in News
More from Sky News
-
Jeremy Hunt apologises as May denies NHS 'crisis'Sky News
-
Six arrests over 'membership' of banned National ActionSky News
-
Global PC slowdown - thanks to IntelSky News