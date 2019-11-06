Crossrail delayed until 2021 and could be £650 million over budget

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Crossrail's opening has been delayed until 2021 and could go as much as £650million over its revised budget, it was announced this morning.

Officially known as the Elizabeth Line, the project's chief executive Mark Wild said as recently as August that "good progress" was being made and the plans to start opening the line at the end of 2020 "remained unchanged".

Crossrail will provide a new, east-to-west train route across London from Reading to Shenfield and Abbey Wood when it opens.

In a statement today, Mr Wild said: "Crossrail Ltd will need further time to complete software development for the signalling and train systems and the safety approvals process for the railway."

He added: "The Elizabeth line will open as soon as practically possible in 2021.

"We will provide Londoners with further certainty about when the Elizabeth line will open early in 2020.

"Our detailed cost forecasts continue to show that the project’s costs will increase due to programme risks and uncertainties.

"The latest projections indicate a range of between £400million to £650million more than the revised funding agreed by the Mayor, Government and Transport for London in December 2018."

Delays are largely down to the testing of the software used for signalling and managing trains.

After the line is ready to open, the trains will then need to be run for thousands of miles over the new network to make sure it is safe.

A statement was also sent to the London Stock Exchange to tell them of the changes to funding and timetables.

According to this statement, Transport for London and the Department for Transport are "in discussion" about how to find the extra money needed.