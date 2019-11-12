Drug dealer jailed for 26 years for murdering Jodie Chesney
A 19-year-old has been sentenced for life with a minimum term of 26 years for the murder of Jodie Chesney.
Drug dealer Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder during a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this month.
Judge Wendy Joseph sentenced the 17-year-old for at least 18 years. The judge lifted reporting restrictions on his name, which can now be revealed as Arron Isaacs.
She said that Jodie's death led to a "world of anguish" for her family and that Jodie was the victim of "callous, casual and irresponsible violence" which had shocked the community "to the core".
-
Teenage amputee pinned by Arizona deputyThe Pima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after seeing a video that shows a deputy grappling with a quadruple amputee.Sky News
-
'My honour coloured my judgement'Prince Andrew says his 'tendency to be too honourable' was part of the reason he mantained a relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Sky News
-
Sky News investigation finds evidence of war crimes in SyriaA Sky News investigation has found evidence that suggests Russian warplanes systematically bombed civilian targets in Syria.Sky News
-
'Our lives will never be the same again'
-
Teenage amputee pinned by Arizona deputy
-
'My honour coloured my judgement'
-
Sky News investigation finds evidence of war crimes in Syria
-
Full report: Russian jets 'bombed civilian areas in Syria'
-
Russia says this bombing never happened
-
Trump's tweet attacks 'very intimidating'
-
'It's a disgrace': Trump on impeachment hearing
-
Trump 'denies reality on a daily basis'
-
Corbyn's 'crazed Communist scheme'
-
Venice floods: Italy declares state of emergency
-
HK official mobbed my protesters in London
-
Parents break down over daughter's allergy death
-
Police surround house after school shooting
-
Who are Extinction Rebellion?
-
Inside the rebellion
Schoolgirl Jodie, 17, was stabbed while talking and listening to music with a group of friends in Amy's Park in Harold Hill, Romford, on 1 March.
Co-defendants, Manual Petrovic, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, who also cannot be named, were cleared of murder after the jury deliberated for less than six hours.
Ahead of the sentencing today, Jodie's family members spoke about the impact of her death.
Eddie Coyle, the boyfriend of Jodie has paid tribute to his girlfriend in a statement read out on his behalf. He said: "Jodie was funny, silly, she always made fun of me and she had a bright future ahead of her.
"She was full of energy and was always out doing something. We had been going out for three months.
"I've never lost anyone before and for the first funeral I've gone to, to be my own girlfriend's is incredibly hard. I loved her."
Jodie's father Peter Chesney told how his life has been "destroyed".
Mr Chesney said: "I have lost the most precious human being I will ever know. I have no idea how I'm going to continue my life or come to terms with the loss.
"I have a fantastic daughter Lucy and we are leaning on each other throughout this tragedy."
The trial heard Jodie was unlikely to have been the intended target of what is thought to have been a drug dispute.
A post-mortem was carried out on 3 March by pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl, who found the cause of death to be an 18cm knife wound.
At least three knives were seized during the investigation. None were confirmed as the murder weapon.
Family and friends of the 17-year-old schoolgirl told Sky News how Jodie was attacked despite not "doing anything wrong" and how they have been unable to come to terms with her death.
More follows...