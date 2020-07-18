Ex-paratrooper to jump from helicopter without parachute in bid to break records

© Provided by PA Media John Bream is hoping to break the world record for jumping out of a helicopter without a parachute (John Bream/PA)

A former paratrooper is hoping to break two world records by jumping 200ft from a helicopter without a parachute into the sea.

John Bream, from Havant, Hampshire, is planning to attempt the feat to break the records for highest free jump from a helicopter and highest jump into water in the Solent off Southsea Common, Portsmouth, in September.

The 34-year-old, who has the nickname The Flying Fish, said he will fall at speeds reaching 80mph.

He said: “It’s quite exciting, I am confident in my ability, it’s all down to the training and my training is going really well, my confidence is at a high.”

Mr Bream will be supported by two safety divers as well as a support boat to ensure he can exit the water as quickly as possible.

He said: “I will be taken up in a Hughes 500 helicopter. I anticipate dropping through the air for around four seconds, hitting the water roughly 80mph and submerging to about six to eight metres’ depth.

“It’s pretty dangerous but there are multiple safety precautions I will take.

“My knees and ankles will be braced and there will be a pump on a boat below to break the surface tension of the water.”

Mr Bream will be making the record attempt to raise funds and awareness for service personnel mental health charity All Call Signs and the Support Our Paras charity.

He said: “I am a former member of the Parachute Regiment and served with them around the globe in peacetime and war fighting.

“Having served with some of the finest people, hearing about veteran suicide and knowing good people that have sadly taken their own lives is so painful.

“The transition from the military is difficult but I want to show that we don’t need to live in the past and we all can still achieve brilliance.”

The current world record for highest jump into water stands at 191ft, which was achieved by Brazilian-Swiss extreme athlete Laso Schaller at Cascata del Salto, Switzerland, in 2015.

To support Mr Bream visit https://uk.gf.me/v/c/gfm/Highest-jump-into-water