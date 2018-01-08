You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Firefighters tackle massive fire at North London paint factory as blaze is seen for miles around

The Telegraph logo The Telegraph 3 hrs ago By Telegraph Reporters
Huge fire breaks out at London paint factory
Firefighters are tackling a massive fire at a North London paint factory tonight as eyewitnesses reported seeing the blaze for miles around the city.

London Fire Brigade advised people to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep their doors and windows shut while 15 fire engines and 90 firefighters dealt with the flames.

The call came in around 10pm on Monday evening and roads were closed around the site on Waterloo Road, by London's North Circular.

Eyewitness Kathryn Webster, who uploaded a photograph on Twitter, wrote: "This is happening outside my flat, a street over. An old paint factory, 90 firefighters. #brentcross#staplescorner scary."


