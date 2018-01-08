Firefighters tackle massive fire at North London paint factory as blaze is seen for miles around

(Video provided by Sky News)

Firefighters are tackling a massive fire at a North London paint factory tonight as eyewitnesses reported seeing the blaze for miles around the city.

London Fire Brigade advised people to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep their doors and windows shut while 15 fire engines and 90 firefighters dealt with the flames.

The call came in around 10pm on Monday evening and roads were closed around the site on Waterloo Road, by London's North Circular.

Eyewitness Kathryn Webster, who uploaded a photograph on Twitter, wrote: "This is happening outside my flat, a street over. An old paint factory, 90 firefighters. #brentcross#staplescorner scary."

Huge fire just opened up at a warehouse on north circular by Staples Corner... 😬 pic.twitter.com/T3GSRIN6lp — Achal Dhillon (@ActualDhillon) January 8, 2018





15 fire engines & 90 firefighters & officers are dealing with a large blaze at a paint factory on Waterloo Road #StaplesCorner. Please avoid the area & keep doors & windows shut. Pic @BlakeRidder pic.twitter.com/PQfBcNNK7l — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 8, 2018

