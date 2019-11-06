Frank Dobson death: Former Labour health secretary dies aged 79

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Former Labour Health Secretary Frank Dobson has died aged 79, his family have said.

The former MP for Holborn and St Pancras was the party's candidate for the mayor of London in 2000, but ultimately finished third behind Conservative Steven Norris and Ken Livingstone who ran as an independent.

Announcing his decision to step down after 35 years in parliament in 2015, he said: “I have decided to pack in when people are stopping me in the street to say they hope I am not going - rather than waiting until they ask why the hell I am still around,”

He was replaced in his constituency by the current Brexit secretary Sir Kier Starmer, having served the community since 1979.

A family spokesman said: "The Dobson family, is sad to announce the death of Frank Dobson, former MP for Holborn and St Pancras and secretary of state for health.

"His family would like to thank all the staff at the Homerton University Hospital for their outstanding expertise, commitment and care in the last few months and also the staff of York Hospital for his previous excellent care.

"He also greatly appreciated the support of his many friends and former parliamentary colleagues."

© ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Frank Dobson in London Monday 21 February.

Throughout his time in office he remained comfortable critic of the party - backing Tony Benn for deputy leader in 1981 before choosing to align with what he termed the "sane left" in a Guardian interview, casting aspersions on Tony Blair over the Iraq war and regularly criticising the lack of funding available to the NHS even as he served as health secretary.

In 2015, when he left politics behind, he said: "It has been an honour to represent the people of Holborn and St Pancras for all these years and to have made at least some contribution to making it a better place to live.

© Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images British Labour Party politician Frank Dobson, Labour Party Conference, UK, 1996. "I am proud of the people I represent. They get on together and help one another.

"Outsiders who have tried to stir up divisions have always failed. Common sense and human decency have prevailed.

"It has been hard work keeping up with the needs and aspirations of local people and helping resolve their problems. My constituents have been slow to chide and swift to bless."

He leaves behind his wife Janet and their three children.

More follows…