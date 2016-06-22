Gardener 'murdered widow with lawnmower cord over fears he would lose his allotment'

A gardener murdered an elderly widow by strangling her with a lawnmower cord because he feared he would be stripped of his allotment, a court heard today.

Rahim Mohammadi, 41, beat up 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko before killing her in a shed on the Colindale allotment where they both had a plot, it is said.

The pensioner’s body was found the following day on the floor of the locked shed, after she had been reported missing by her worried family.

Prosecutor John Price QC told the Old Bailey this morning Mohammadi had a reputation among fellow gardeners for “threatening, intimidating, aggressive and sometimes even physically violent behaviour”.

He had argued with Mrs Adri-Soejoko at an allotment committee meeting in September 2016, it is said, and fellow gardeners found him “frightening”.

Mohammadi is accused of attacking the widow on February 27 last year, and then killed her “in cold-blood” knowing he would be kicked off the allotment if she reported the assault.

“He would have known for sure there would be no willingness to overlook, no forgiveness, no toleration for so serious a physical assault upon Mrs Adri-Soejoko”, said Mr Price.

“As he pondered what he had just done to her, Rahim Mohammadi will have feared that he would never again be allowed to return to the allotment and much else besides.

“And so he killed her.”

Mr Price said Mohammadi, from Hackney, was “very sensitive to any perceived slight”, but was also capable of quickly calming down and apologising.

“He is temperamentally volatile”, he said.

Mrs Adri-Soejoko, the secretary of the Colindale Allotment Association, had been tending to her plot on the day she was killed, the court heard.

She was due to attend a meeting of the Barnet Allotment Society that evening, and when she did not turn up fears for her safety began to mount.

Jurors heard Mrs Adri-Soejoko’s lifeless body was discovered in the early hours of the next morning in the locked lawnmower shed, having been attacked and then strangled.

Mr Price said suspicion fell on Mohammadi, also a committee member, as he was a keyholder to the shed, and his DNA was found on the mower cord used to kill the pensioner.

He said Mohammadi, who spent five hours on the allotment that day, gave police “inconsistent, inaccurate, unsatisfactory and incomplete accounts” of his movements, and had been at odds with Mrs Adri-Soejoko in the past.

“There was one notorious occasion at an allotment association meeting held on the site in September 2016 when, having been told by her to ‘shut up’, Mr Mohammadi responded with a display of verbal aggression directed towards her which shocked others and distressed her.”

He said Mrs Adri-Soejoko insisted the minutes of the meeting included a full account of Mohammadi’s outburst, which left her “wary” of him.

Mr Price also told the jury another man’s DNA was found on Mrs Adri-Soejoko-Soejoko’s hand when her body was discovered, but he has provided an alibi for the day of the murder.

Mohammadi denies murder. The trial continues.

