General election: Farage caves to pressure from Tories and says Brexit Party will not fight 317 seats

© Getty

Nigel Farage has sensationally backed down on his threat to stand Brexit Party general election candidates in every constituency across Britain, announcing the party will not fight the 317 seats won by Tories in 2017.

The move, which he termed a "unilateral Leave alliance", represents a massive boost for Boris Johnson's Conservatives in the battle for the 12 December general election, removing the danger that they might lose seats by splitting the pro-Brexit vote. However it could mean Tories face a tough battle to pick up Labour-held seats, where traditional supporters of Jeremy Corbyn's party who support Leave will have the option of voting for the Brexit Party.

Video: General Election: Nigel Farage says Brexit Party will not contest seats won by Conservatives in 2017 (The Independent)

Farage was accused of "bottling it" by a leading Labour supporter of continued EU membership, who called on all Remain supporters to "co-operate" in the coming election.

The Brexit Party leader said he had decided overnight that fighting all 632 seats in England, Scotland and Wales was likely to lead to large numbers of gains by Remain-backing parties including the Liberal Democrats and a second EU referendum.

In recent weeks, Mr Farage has repeatedly denounced Mr Johnson’s withdrawal agreement with Brussels, insisting it did not deliver Brexit and would not allow the UK to “take back control”.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited But he has come under intense pressure not to split the Leave vote, with former ally Arron Banks setting up a tactical voting website urging Brexit supporters in most cases to vote not for Mr Farage's party but for the Tories.

In a speech in Hartlepool, Mr Farage said he was concerned that “by far the most likely outcome” of fighting the Tories in every seat would be to deliver another hung parliament.

And he said he had been reassured by "a very clear change of direction" by Mr Johnson, who had declared that he would negotiate a “super Canada-plus” free trade agreement with the EU and would rule out any extension of talks on future relations beyond the end of 2020.

"That I think is a significant step in the right direction," said Mr Farage. "So last night I weighed up Boris's promises - and is he going to stick to them - against the threat, particularly in the south and south-west, that we let in a lot of Remainer Liberal Democrat MPs.

"I waited until last night to decide. The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats that Conservatives won at the last election. What we will do is concentrate our total effort on all the seats held by the Labour Party ... and we will also take on the rest of the Remainer parties. We will stand up and we will fight them all."

Remain-backing Labour MP David Lammy responded: "Nigel Farage bottling it by standing down in Tory seats shows how vital it is for Remainers to co-operate.

Nigel Farage bottling it by standing down in Tory seats shows how vital it is for Remainers to cooperate. We cannot allow this hard right alliance between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage - dancing to the tune of Donald Trump - to permanently wreck our country. https://t.co/wMyMsPFaRq — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 11, 2019

"We cannot allow this hard-right alliance between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage - dancing to the tune of Donald Trump - to permanently wreck our country."

Mr Farage has faced ever-louder appeals from Brexit-backing newspapers not to split the Leave vote, with the Daily Mail reporting that thousands of its readers have emailed would-be Brexit Party candidates urging them to stand down.

Former Theresa May aide Nick Timothy compared him to Frodo Baggins from Lord of the Rings, whose greed and vanity almost wrecks his lifetime’s work after he reaches the end of his quest but fails to take the final step of destroying the ring.

And his threat to fight every seat in Britain sparked a rift with insurance tycoon Mr Banks, who has been a close ally since donating £1 million to Ukip in 2014.

Only a Conservative majority can get Brexit done by the end of January with a deal that's agreed and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/u5BUvfG3Wk — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 11, 2019

Mr Banks warned that the Leave.EU tactical voting app is likely to recommend Tory votes in many Brexit-backing constituencies, such as the three Stoke-on-Trent seats which split two for Labour and one for Conservatives in 2017.

A spokesman for Leave.EU said: “This app is ‘Back Brexit, back Boris’. We will tell Brexiteers the right candidates to back for Brexit.

“If that is against the Brexit Party then so be it. We have to get Boris a majority so we can get Brexit done.”

Leave vs Remain: Images of divided Brexit Britain [Photos]

The chief executive of the Best for Britain campaign for a second referendum, Naomi Smith, said: "Farage has bottled it and hung most of his own candidates out to dry."

Ms Smith said it was "now more important than ever that Remainers use their votes wisely," adding: "Our best chance of stopping a nightmarish government delivering a hard and damaging Brexit is voting tactically."

Best for Britain believes that Mr Johnson could be denied a majority if just a third of Remainers follow the advice of its tactical voting website.

MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis - please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.