Grenfell fraudster jailed over false claims

Sharife Elouahabi has been sentenced to six years for making false representations to Kensington and Chelsea council.

He told authorities he had suffered "constant nightmares" after claiming that his uncle and cousins had died in the blaze.

The 38-year-old from Kensington, west London, told authorities that he had been living with his uncle in the tower block in June 2017.

He claimed to be a member of the El-Wahabi family, five of whom died in the tragedy, but had no connection to them.

Elouahabi received around £103,000 in accommodation, travel costs and maintenance but raised suspicions with his behaviour.

When police checked CCTV they found no sign of him ever entering the building and could not place his mobile phone signal in the area.

He pleaded guilty to one count of fraud as his trial at Isleworth Crown Court was due to begin.

Judge Robin Johnson said: "The nation was shocked by this terrible event.

"In the aftermath of a tragedy, you sought to obtain a profit. There was significant planning."

Mr Elouahabi's legal team told the court he is "severely sorry" for his actions and is suffering from depression.

Damaris Lakin, senior crown prosecutor at the CPS, said: "Sharif Elouahabi knowingly misled the teams dealing with the tragedy of the Grenfell fire.

"He was provided with emergency accommodation for a year, and when his deceit was uncovered he tried to persuade a relative to lie for him.

"The relatives of the people who he said he had been staying with were forced to refute his claims, causing them extreme distress.

"We hope this late guilty plea goes some way to comforting them."

