Harry praises Queen’s Commonwealth Trust as ‘global movement for good’

The Duke of Sussex has spoken of his “complete joy” at seeing the work of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in Zambia, labelling it a “global movement for good”, led by the youth of today.

Harry, who is in the southern African country on a two-day trip without the Duchess of Sussex, passed on greetings from Meghan, who is expecting their first child.

He told members of the alumnae network of the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed): “I know my wife, Meghan … sends her very best wishes to you all.”

Harry also said he and the duchess had been inspired by their recent trip to Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia, saying: “My wife and I met so many young people who were quite literally changing the lives of their communities with innovative, creative ideas and quality leadership.”

The duke, who is the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, addressed the lack of funding for young leaders.

“I also know that, for far too long, you and other young leaders have struggled to secure funding, recognition and support – despite all the important work you’re doing,” he said.

But he added that The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was set up to act as their platform.

Harry added: “This is the purpose of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, to champion, fund and connect young people as a global movement for good, with youth of today leading the way.

“Thank you for carrying out this vision with such pride, impact and fearlessness in pursuit of what is right.

“It is my complete joy to be here to see your work in action. This is just the beginning.”

The duke delivered his speech after meeting youngsters at Circus Zambia, which helps young people from vulnerable backgrounds in Lusaka with life skills.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust funds young people whose ideas solve local problems in education, health, the environment and sport.

Harry also visited Burma Barracks to commemorate the service of First and Second World War Zambian veterans.

He met veterans and widows of veterans and saw a special photographic exhibition about the African soldiers who fought in the Great War.