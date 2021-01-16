Heavy snow falls across UK as hundreds pack out beauty spots during lockdown

Heavy snow is falling across the UK - including London - as hundreds head out to enjoy the wintry weather during lockdown.

The snow has also forced a Covid testing site in Bristol and vaccine centres in Wales to shut.

And popular beauty spot Primrose Hill in north London was heaving with people enjoying the weather.

By mid-morning on Sunday, the flakes were falling thick and fast in the capital and elsewhere, with meteorologists warning drivers to take care on icy roads.

The hashtag "Narnia" was trending on social media as people shared images of their snowy neighbourhoods.

A Covid-19 mobile testing unit in Bristol has been forced to closed due to the weather conditions.

Bristol City Council announced that the testing unit at Brislington Park and Ride will be closed today as a result of the heavy snowfall across the South West.

© AFP via Getty Images People play in the snow on Primrose Hill in London on January 24

© PA A gritting lorry in snowy conditions in touchend, Berkshire

The testing centre is being run by the Department of Health and is located at the Brislington Park and Ride site on the A4.

Four vaccination centres have been closed as snow causes travel disruption in Wales, the BBC reports.

Appointments at the Bridgend, Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil centres for Sunday will be rescheduled for safety reasons, the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was out enjoying the weather today.

He posted a video of his family's golden retriever Luna spinning around the garden as the snow fell.

"Luna is loving the snow and hoping it settles," he said.

© PA People enjoy the snow in Guildford, Surrey

© PA A snowy Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place stretching from coast to coast in southern England and ending just below Manchester.

The public were warned to expect some icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, with journeys by road and rail likely to be affected.

Highways England warned that the snow had caused collisions on the M3, M27 and M25.

The agency urged drivers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

© PA A woman loads shopping into her car as heavy snow falls in Dunstable, Bedfordshire

© PA A snowy Gold Hill, in Shaftesbury, Dorset.

A yellow warning is also in place down the east coast of Scotland and covering most of the island of Ireland.

The showers of sleet and snow are expected to die out, with a heavy frost due across most parts of the country on Sunday evening.

The wintry showers will continue in north and western parts of the UK.

The Met Office said disruptions caused by snow were likely to continue throughout Sunday.

© WalesOnline/Gayle Marsh Weather images snow Wales.

© REUTERS A person runs past the statue of Winston Churchill at the Parliament Square, as snow falls in London

It said in a Twitter post: "Outbreaks of snow will continue over parts of north Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and south-east England with some further significant accumulations causing disruption.

"Wintry showers will also affect western parts with local temporary accumulations and a risk of ice."

Bristol City Council announced the closure of the testing centre at Brislington Park and Ride in a statement.

© PA People sledging in a snowy Greenwich Park in London

They told Bristol Live: " The Department for Health and Social Care, who are responsible for booking appointments will make sure they contact everyone who was due to have a Covid-19 test appointment today.

"Alternative arrangements are being put in place for those who were meant to be tested today.

"If you were due to have a test today, you and your household members must continue to self-isolate until a test has been taken and a test result has been received.

"This is incredibly important as we work together to reduce infections across our city."