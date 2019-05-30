Hells Angels Euro Run: 34 arrested during anniversary run in UK

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

More than 30 people have been arrested as thousands of Hells Angels bikers take part in a three-day event to mark the club's 50th anniversary in the UK.

Surrey and Sussex Police said a total of 34 people had been detained on suspicion of drugs offences and possession of offensive weapons in connection to the Hells Angels Euro Run.

The event, which has included a private celebration at a hotel in East Surrey, commemorates the anniversary of the first branch of the California-based motorcycle club being set up in the UK.

It culminates in a mass "ride out" from Pease Pottage, near Crawley, to Brighton on Saturday, with more than 3,000 bikers expected to take part.

We have made 34 arrests in connection with the Hells Angels Euro Run 2019 with 12 people charged & 7 having already been sentenced for drugs & possession of offensive weapon offences. Read more about our busy weekend here: https://t.co/7B3EKZbN5O pic.twitter.com/2GHpPuLMbD — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) 31 May 2019

Earlier this week, officers were granted powers to stop and search people within a designated area across Surrey and Sussex in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

A total of 12 people - five Germans, three Hungarians, one Swiss, one French, one Czech and one Greek man - have been charged.

Seven appeared in court on Friday and were given suspended prison sentences, while five more are due to appear in court on Saturday.

Three others remain in custody and the rest were either cautioned or released without charge.

Assistant Chief Constable of Surrey Police Nev Kemp, who is leading policing operations across both counties this week, said: "We have been very clear with those attending the Hells Angels event, many from overseas, that we will not tolerate criminal and anti-social behaviour.

"Our activity over the last few days has been about keeping people safe, which is why I put the Section 60 order in place.

"The fact that we have had seven people go through the courts and be sentenced so far, as well as the numerous arrests, has justified our actions and use of Section 60 this week.

"This weekend, especially Saturday, sees one of the busiest for both forces in the last 12 months and we continue to work hard to keep our residents and those visiting safe.

"Officers will be out in high numbers so expect to see us on patrol responding and responding quickly to any incidents. We have well prepared plans in place with officers from both forces, plus mutual aid support on hand."

Agencies contributed to this report.

