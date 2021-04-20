How one UK charity is reclaiming children’s right to roam

© Provided by The Guardian Photograph: UrbanZone/Alamy Stock Photo

When Naomi Fisher took her eight-year-old son to the country park in Birmingham where she spent much of her childhood exploring with her friends, he asked why he was not allowed to go off by himself.

“I couldn’t even give a good reason why not. It’s just isn’t done anymore, nobody lets their kids do that,” said Fisher, a community architect. “I had some conversations and it seemed my generation had all experienced that kind of play from seven or eight years old and yet it had virtually disappeared now.”

Experts have raised concerns about the growing “scholarisation of childhood” and Fisher’s experience is not uncommon, with the British Children’s Play Survey published this week finding children typically are not are allowed to play outside on their own until two years older than their parents’ generation were. “Some people think it’s a rural and urban thing, but I grew up in south-east Birmingham and had that experience,” said Fisher. “It just got me thinking, is there any way of enabling this again?”

Soon after, with the help of her friend and former primary school teacher, Lisa Walke, they set up ROAM, a first of its kind charity running sessions to help support parents and children with safe, unsupervised play outside.

At each session, families come together at a park in Birmingham and up to 15 children, all under 12s, are given some ground rules – they must stay in groups of at least three at all times, for instance – before being allowed to roam alone for up to two hours.

Volunteers keep tabs on them and count numbers on a regular basis, but do not interfere. They also run sessions with more supervision for younger children and those with additional needs. “A lot of our families have said they are much more comfortable [with unsupervised play] now and they’ve seen that their children’s capabilities are much better than they thought,” said Fisher.

They also found that when the adults step back, the older children step up and take more responsibility, helping to form strong bonds between children of different ages.

“The older children learn to foster that role of protector and the younger children learn off them in a very natural way,” said Notzarine Howell-Jones, who has been bringing eight-year-old Skyla and six-year-old Ioan to ROAM sessions for a couple of years. “They have both just absolutely loved the roaming, and my daughter in particular relishes the independence.

“It was a really unique opportunity for them get away from me, and my opinions on what they were doing, and my reminders about being careful, all of the things I think a lot of modern parents fall into the habit of doing.”

When ROAM surveyed parents they found that, although road danger and safety fears were a key reason behind why many did not let their child play alone, so too was fear of judgment.

“The overriding reason was that not many children do it, and parents felt their child would stand out and their parenting would be judged,” said Fisher. “My biggest fear at the pilot sessions was that a member of the public might approach the children and say, ‘You’re way too young to be your own’”.

But Fisher said she had noticed a growing public consciousness around the need for independent play, and demand for its services is skyrocketing – its last set of sessions were fully booked in eight minutes.

“I definitely found their first sessions hard, that sense of letting go was difficult,” said Howell-Jones. “But the more normal it becomes for children to play like this, the safer communities become, because children learn to look out for one another in a way that they don’t if parents are helicoptering around them.”