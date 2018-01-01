John Worboys: Government won't seek review of black cab rapist release

John Worboys will be released from prison

The Parole Board’s decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys from prison will not be appealed, the Government says.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said it would "not be appropriate" to seek a judicial review of the case after taking "considered and expert" legal advice.

He told MPs in a statement on Friday: "I believe that I owe it to those victims and to the public to consider all the options open to me as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

"I therefore took the step of seeking legal advice from specialist leading counsel to establish whether there were grounds to challenge this decision in the courts and therefore to ask the court to stop the release of Worboys before the decision was reconsidered."

But, he added: "Having taken considered and expert legal advice I have decided it would not be appropriate for me as Secretary of State to proceed with such a case.

"Honourable members will appreciate that I cannot go further and expose detail of the legal advice I have been given."

David Gauke faced criticism over legal aid cuts

Mr Gauke did suggest he supported victims seeking their own advice, saying: "Just because I am not taking action, does not mean others cannot."

Two women he raped have launched a crowdfund appeal to raise money to challenge the Parole Board's decision themselves.

Labour MP Jo Stevens said that was because legal aid in judicial review cases had been "severely restricted" by the previous coalition government - and should be looked at again in light of the Worboys decision.

Mr Gauke responded that he would not make a decision until after a review into the Parole Board had finished - expected by Easter.

He did reveal the review would be widened to look at the way victims are contacted about their attacker's release.

The Parole Board was forced to apologise and accused of leaving victims "in the dark" after terrified women attacked by Worboys complained they had not been told about the decision to release him.

The Board said widening the review was a "sensible course of action" to make sure the public and victims have confidence in how it works.

Worboys has served a year more than the minimum eight-year sentence he was given for one rape, six sex attacks and the drugging of 12 women he duped into accepting a ride in his taxi.

Police believe he attacked at least 100 victims, but more allegations were not pursued because neither poor evidence nor more convictions would have added to his sentence, prosecutors said.

