John Worboys: Government won't seek review of black cab rapist release
The Parole Board’s decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys from prison will not be appealed, the Government says.
Justice Secretary David Gauke said it would "not be appropriate" to seek a judicial review of the case after taking "considered and expert" legal advice.
He told MPs in a statement on Friday: "I believe that I owe it to those victims and to the public to consider all the options open to me as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.
"I therefore took the step of seeking legal advice from specialist leading counsel to establish whether there were grounds to challenge this decision in the courts and therefore to ask the court to stop the release of Worboys before the decision was reconsidered."
Video: Tory chair says government hopes Worboys will remain in jail (ITN News)
-
Police smash human-trafficking gang in morning raidsPolice have conducted a series of coordinated morning raids and arrests in Stockton-on-Tees and Sheffield to break up a suspected human-trafficking gang.ITN
-
Harry and Meghan meet cheering crowds outside radio stationCrowds cheer and wave to greet Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle as they depart following a tour of south London-based Reprezent FM radio station in Brixton.ITN
-
Prince Harry and Meghan visit Brixton radio stationPrince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle visit Brixton-based radio station Reprezent FM in south London to meet presenters, producers and volunteers.ITN
-
Police smash human-trafficking gang in morning raids
-
Harry and Meghan meet cheering crowds outside radio station
-
Prince Harry and Meghan visit Brixton radio station
-
First meeting for new-look cabinet
-
New cabinet members report for duty
-
Justine Greening quits the government after reshuffle
-
RMT apologises but insists strike necessary for safety
-
Justine Greening leaves for work amid reshuffle rumours
-
Sir Patrick McLoughlin sacked as Conservative Chairman
-
Jeremy Hunt tipped to be new first secretary of state
-
‘We need equal pay’ says Gracie following BBC resignation
-
Brandon Lewis “honoured” and “proud” to be new Tory chair
-
James Brokenshire resigns from Government with 'regret'
-
Meghan’s sister rubbishes claims dad won’t attend wedding
-
Jane Garvey says BBC women are “100%” behind Carrie Gracie
-
Grayling: rail unions striking "totally unnecessarily"
But, he added: "Having taken considered and expert legal advice I have decided it would not be appropriate for me as Secretary of State to proceed with such a case.
"Honourable members will appreciate that I cannot go further and expose detail of the legal advice I have been given."
Mr Gauke did suggest he supported victims seeking their own advice, saying: "Just because I am not taking action, does not mean others cannot."
Two women he raped have launched a crowdfund appeal to raise money to challenge the Parole Board's decision themselves.
Labour MP Jo Stevens said that was because legal aid in judicial review cases had been "severely restricted" by the previous coalition government - and should be looked at again in light of the Worboys decision.
Mr Gauke responded that he would not make a decision until after a review into the Parole Board had finished - expected by Easter.
He did reveal the review would be widened to look at the way victims are contacted about their attacker's release.
The Parole Board was forced to apologise and accused of leaving victims "in the dark" after terrified women attacked by Worboys complained they had not been told about the decision to release him.
The Board said widening the review was a "sensible course of action" to make sure the public and victims have confidence in how it works.
Worboys has served a year more than the minimum eight-year sentence he was given for one rape, six sex attacks and the drugging of 12 women he duped into accepting a ride in his taxi.
Police believe he attacked at least 100 victims, but more allegations were not pursued because neither poor evidence nor more convictions would have added to his sentence, prosecutors said.
Never miss an important story, Follow us on Facebook, and on Twitter
More in News
-
House of Horrors: Girl who raised the alarm plotted escape for two yearsThe Telegraph
-
Two healthy dogs seized from home where 13 kids were starvedThe Independent
-
First pictures of parents who 'held 13 children captive' after arrestMirror
-
Fears for Pele as football legend hospitalised after collapseMirror
-
Passengers’ horror as 'shuddering' Malaysia Airlines flight turns aroundEvening Standard
-
Family mourn ‘beautiful’ backpacker killed in SydneyPress Association
Up Next
More in News
More from Sky News
-
Carillion collapsed with £2.6bn pension holeSky News
-
Inquest opens into Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan's deathSky News
-
UK high streets' catastrophic ChristmasSky News