You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
UP NEXT
Customers react to proposed 'latte levy'

Justine Greening unveils new plans to improve child literacy

Duration: 00:58
Phonics roadshows and English hubs are among a range of measures announced by the Government in a bid to improve child literacy. The programmes will form part of the drive to tackle inequality and ensure "every child will get the best literacy teaching", Education Secretary Justine Greening said.

PLAYLIST

More from ITN

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon