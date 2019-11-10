Man arrested after setting off firework during Remembrance Day silence
A man has been arrested after he set off a firework during a Remembrance Day silence, to the fury of veterans at the event.
Hundreds of people were gathered in silent tribute at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford, when a man threw a firework from the first-floor window of a disused pub across the road.
Video: What is Remembrance Day? (Inside Edition)
-
Warrant Issued for Mom for Overdue Library BooksSanders, who works as a security guard in Michigan, learned she was a wanted woman when she applied for a promotion at work.Inside Edition
-
Why This Woman Went to Jail After Walking Dog Without LeashRecently released bodycam footage shows Colorado cops tasing a woman while she was strapped in a chair with a spit hood on.Inside Edition
-
Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Is Now CrawlingArchie is hitting milestones at six months, as Meghan Markle revealed that her bundle of joy already has two teeth.Inside Edition
-
What Is Remembrance Day and Why Is the Poppy its Symbol?Inside Edition 3:49
-
Warrant Issued for Mom for Overdue Library Books
-
Why This Woman Went to Jail After Walking Dog Without Leash
-
Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Is Now Crawling
-
Ukrainian Orphan Natalia Grace Defends Herself on Dr. Phil
-
This Rare Dingo Pup Literally Fell Out of the Sky
-
Is This the World's Blackest Coffee?
-
How Friends Tracked Down Family of WWII Love Letters
-
Hero Transit Worker Saves Commuter From Oncoming Train
-
911 Dispatcher Was Streaming Netflix When Call Came In
-
Woman Describes Life Inside Mormon Enclave in Mexico
-
What Life’s Been Like in Prison for Mom After Losing Kids
-
Firefighter Returns Ring Found After House Burned Down
-
Kids Hid in Bush During Mexican Ambush
-
Deputies Come to Rescue of Big Bear Stuck in Dumpster
-
18-Year-Old Warns About Concussions in Cheerleading
A crowd of angry veterans gathered outside the building shouting “get him out” and tried to break down the door of the pub while others attempted to climb up to the window.
A lone police officer stood blocking the door shouting into his radio as he struggled to stop the crowd from getting inside before reinforcements arrived.
When the suspect appeared at the window, a number of traffic cones were launched at him before he retreated back inside.
A second man then appeared at the window, appearing to spit at the crowd, who shouted for him to dare to come outside the pub.
Gallery: Kate Middleton's Remembrance Service Style (People)
Police reinforcements soon arrived and the man, handcuffed with his head held down, was rushed out of the pub to a waiting police car which quickly sped away.
Officers remained at the scene guarding the entrance following the incident.
Greater Manchester Police later confirmed a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and remains in custody.
There were no reported injuries and anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1183 of 10/11/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
More from The Independent
-
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus Stadium early after outburst at Maurizio Sarri’s surprise substitutionThe Independent
-
Hong Kong protests: Man set on fire in 'argument over national identity' on day of clashesThe Independent
-
Uncapped Henderson called up after Heaton and Barkley pull outThe Independent