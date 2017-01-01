Man dies after being found on fire in Hull street

© Provided by Independent Print Limited A man has died after being found on fire in the middle of a street in Hull.

The victim, who has not been named, was found by emergency services at about 8pm in the northern city on Wednesday.

He died at the scene, Humberside Police said.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Dave Wood said: "We were called to reports of a man who was on fire on Thanet Road in Hull just after 8pm.

"The ambulance and the fire service were already in attendance at the scene.

"The man had suffered serious burns in the isolated incident. He was given emergency treatment but he sadly died.



"No-one else was injured, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this. We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Humberside Police on 101.

Additional reporting from the Press Association.

