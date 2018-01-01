Met launches multiple murder probes after four young men stabbed to death over New Year's

Murder probe: Four men were stabbed to death

Four people have been stabbed to death in a spate of New Year's killings across London.

Separate murder investigations have been launched by police, who believe the stabbings to be unrelated.

Three of the victims were killed on New Year's Eve and a fourth in the early hours of New Year's Day, Scotland Yard said.

A fifth victim is in a critical condition in hospital.

The stabbings happened in north, east and south London and are not being treated as linked.

Detectives investigating the killings, described as acts of "senseless violence", are appealing for information from the public.

The first killing happened at around 7.30pm in Memorial Avenue, West Ham, when a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed.

At around 10.40pm, a second man – aged just 17 – died after being stabbed in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill.

Another teen, aged 18, died in hospital after being knifed at around 11.30pm in Larmans Road, Enfield.

And in the early hours of January 1, at around 2.30am, a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Bartholomew Court, Old Street. A second male, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital suffering critical stab injuries.

Five males have been arrested in connection with the murder in Enfield. At this very early stage, there have been no arrests in the other three cases.

Commander Neil Jerome, of the Met's Territorial Policing Command, said: "There were thousands of officers on duty across London yesterday and throughout the night, all determined to play their part in keeping the public safe.

"I am grateful to Londoners and visitors to the capital who co-operated with police - both at major celebrations in Westminster and at thousands of organised and private events across London - to enable the vast majority of people to enjoy New Year's Eve.

"However, there were small groups who chose to engage in disorder and violence, and whose actions have had utterly tragic consequences.

"It is heart-breaking that, at a time when so many of us are contemplating what lies ahead in 2018, four families are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one to senseless violence and the callous use of knives as lethal weapons."

He said police are working "tirelessly" to catch those responsible for "such despicable acts of violence" and said the Met is determined to tackle London's knife crime - especially among young people.

Commander Jerome appealed for information on the attacks or about anyone who routinely carries a knife.

"If you've hesitated to do so before, then these four tragic deaths at the start of a new year may persuade you to act now to make London safer for your family and friends in 2018," he said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

