Model Harry Uzoka killed in latest London stabbing

A young model reportedly stabbed to death in west London has been described as a “special soul” as tributes are paid to the latest victim of knife crime in the capital.

Scotland Yard said the 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Thursday in Shepherd’s Bush. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have not formally identified the victim but he has been named on social media and in reports as Harry Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management which helped launch the careers of models such as Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer.

Uzoka, who has promoted well-known brands including Zara and Mercedes, was described by the model Jourdan Dunn on Twitter as a “young king”.

The singer MNEK tweeted: “SHOCKED. i met him various times and thought he was always so cool. my heart goes out to his family. RIP.”

The online clothing retailer Everlane described Uzoka as “a wonderful model but even more so a good person and a pleasure to work with.”

And the London fashion brand Yemzi described him as a “special soul”.

Police were called by the London ambulance service at 3.55pm on Thursday to reports of an injured man in Old Oak Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Det Insp Beverley Kofi said: “This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.

“We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry. We need the public’s help to piece together what happened – who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.”

