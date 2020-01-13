Mother jailed for supplying teenager with drugs that killed him

(PA)

A woman who supplied her son with powerful prescription drugs that led to his death has been jailed for 10 years.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, gave powerful painkillers to Tyler Peck, 15, and one of his friends at her home in Salcombe, Devon.

She sat with the pair until the early hours drinking alcohol, inhaling aerosol fumes and taking a “cocktail” of her medication, police said.

Tyler went to sleep at about 2.30am on February 2 last year, but never woke up.

The boy had consumed fatal levels of the liquid morphine Oramorph and the drug Gabepentin that had been prescribed to Strawbridge.

Plymouth Crown Court heard that Strawbridge put drugs into their drinks, with Tyler’s friend later telling officers they “were drinking morphine” and Tyler was “swigging from the bottle”.

Strawbridge was convicted of two charges of child cruelty and two of supplying the boys with a Class A drug following a trial at Plymouth Crown Court in December.

On Friday, Judge Paul Darlow sentenced her to 10 years, saying she had shown a “deliberate disregard” for her son’s welfare.

He said: “That ill-treatment consisted of the supply and indeed encouragement of you for them to take your prescription drugs,”

“That took place during the course of an evening of drinking at your house, an evening during the course of which you yourself were heavily under the influence of certainly alcohol and who knows whether drugs as well.

“The risk of serious injury to both those young boys was obvious. The consequences to Tyler, of course, were fatal.”

Detective Inspector Ian Ringrose, of Devon and Cornwall Police, described the death of the teenager as “completely avoidable”.

“He died due to the actions of his mother who should have protected him, not put him in harm’s way,” he said.

“Strawbridge also put Tyler’s friend in grave danger that night and he is fortunate not to have suffered the same fate.”



