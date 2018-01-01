You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Mystery after man plunges to his death at city skyscraper construction site

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man who plunged to his death at a city skyscraper construction site.

The body of the unidentified man was found in a "deep trench" by workers on a construction site this morning in Canary Wharf.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed: "We were called at 8.46am to reports of a body found. The body of a man was found after falling into a deep trench. He was pronounced dead at scene. His death is being treated as unexplained and he is not believed to be a member of the construction team."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.52am to Bank Street, Tower Hamlets to reports of a person fallen from height.

“We sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.

“Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene.”

A construction worker told Mirror.co.uk: "They found a dead body. Someone working here found it, I think. It could have been here a few days by the sound of it."

