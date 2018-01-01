Mystery after man plunges to his death at city skyscraper construction site
Police are investigating the mysterious death of a man who plunged to his death at a city skyscraper construction site.
The body of the unidentified man was found in a "deep trench" by workers on a construction site this morning in Canary Wharf.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed: "We were called at 8.46am to reports of a body found. The body of a man was found after falling into a deep trench. He was pronounced dead at scene. His death is being treated as unexplained and he is not believed to be a member of the construction team."
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.52am to Bank Street, Tower Hamlets to reports of a person fallen from height.
“We sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.
“Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene.”
A construction worker told Mirror.co.uk: "They found a dead body. Someone working here found it, I think. It could have been here a few days by the sound of it."
Never miss an important story, Follow us on Facebook, and on Twitter
More in UK News
-
New photos of devastation after fire destroys 1,400 carsEvening Standard
-
Storm Eleanor to batter Britain's coasts with 80mph winds and monster wavesSky News
-
Limit children to two sugary snacks a day, parents toldThe Guardian
-
A horse collapses during London's New Year's Day paradeMirror
-
Widower calls for cycling law change after rise in convictionsSky News
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding to be livescreened in Ringwood?International Business Times
More in News
More from The Mirror
-
Boy, 5, accidentally killed by falling bullet as Brazilian gangsters celebrated New Year 'by firing guns into air'Mirror
-
Tourist dies after being swept into the sea by freak wave in CornwallMirror
-
Mum who gorged on three tubs of Cadbury's Roses in single DAY lost 11st on New Year dietMirror