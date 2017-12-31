New Year's Eve celebrations to go ahead despite storm Dylan
-
(Provided
New year celebrations are being prepared as planned across the UK, despite storm Dylan bearing down on the country bringing 80mph winds and the Met Office issuing four weather warnings.
Organisers said Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations would go ahead, even though high winds are expected to batter the city on Sunday.
The Met Office warned that large parts of southern Scotland, northern England and the whole of Northern Ireland would be affected. Gusts of up to 80mph were expected early on New Year’s Eve, though the weather was forecast to ease off later on.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to welcome in the new year in Edinburgh, where fireworks will be launched from the city’s castle at
The artist, Rag’n’Bone Man, will headline a concert, with Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt supporting. Artists performing on three more stages include The Human League, Sacred Paws, Treacherous Orchestra and Huey Morgan.
Police said some armed officers would be on duty, as well as other local and specialist resources.
Ch Supt Kenny MacDonald,
“In addition to the police officers and stewards present on the evening a range of barriers and bollards will also be
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations run for three days, drawing in an estimated 150,000 people from other parts of the UK and the world.
The events include a torchlight procession through Edinburgh on December 30 and the Loony Dook swim on New Year’s
Travel disruption was also expected in Scotland, including problems on several rail routes and bridge closures.
SP Energy Networks tweeted that it was working to restore power after a loss of supplies in parts of Kilsyth, Helensburgh, Glasgow, Bathgate, Carluke
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued seven flood warnings for parts of south-west Scotland. Storm Dylan has lashed parts of Ireland and Wales with howling gales in excess of 70mph and squally rain as it bears down on the UK mainland.
