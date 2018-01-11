Nigel Farage U-turns on his call for second EU referendum: 'I don't want one but it may be forced upon us'

© Provided by Independent Print Limited faragewrightstuff1101c.jpg Nigel Farage has backtracked after calling for a second EU referendum to “kill off” the Brexit debate.

The former Ukip leader and champion for Brexit has attempted to clarify his original comments, made during an interview Thursday morning’s The Wright Stuff, saying: “To be clear, I do not want a second referendum.”

Prominent Remain campaigners praised Mr Farage for his remarks, welcoming his challenge that Brits would back Brexit with an even bigger majority than June 2016 with the words: “Bring it on!”

Senior Ukip figures refused to back Mr Farage’s calls for a re-run of the divisive vote.

But writing in the Telegraph, the leading Brexiteer has said although he does not want a second vote, he fears one may be inevitable following a poor EU offer on the final deal.

Mr Farage said: "To be clear, I do not want a second referendum, but I fear one may be forced upon the country by Parliament. That is how deep my distrust is for career politicians.

"This poses a big question for Leavers. Do we stick with the view that the result will stand or acknowledge the fact that we face this potential threat?"

He also clarified his comments on his LBC radio show on Thursday, telling listeners: "The last thing I've ever wanted is another referendum on this issue.

The last thing I’ve ever wanted is another EU referendum, but I fear it may be forced upon us. We have to be prepared. #FarageOnLBChttps://t.co/dVSrQvrdeK — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 11, 2018

"But, I began to realise, since Monday, when I went to meet Mr Barnier that it's just not as simple as that."

Mr Farage, 53, went on to say he believes the EU will give Britain a bad final deal ahead of quitting the bloc.

Downing Street ruled out a fresh vote on EU membership but bookies have cut the odds of a poll in 2019 to 5-1.

Mr Farage, who played a pivotal role in securing the vote to leave the EU, suggested a second vote would draw a line under criticism by key Remainers, such as Tony Blair, Lib Dem former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg and Labour ex-cabinet minister Lord Adonis.

Appearing on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, he said: "What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever ever give up. They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

"So maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership... unless you want to have a multiple-choice referendum which would confuse people.

"I think that if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation.

"The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round. And we may just finish the whole thing off. And Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."