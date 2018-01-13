You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Please hold on: TfL urged to get a grip over annoying bus warnings

The Guardian logo The Guardian 3 hrs ago Nadia Khomami
Crowded London bus.: Transport for London said the new announcement would make journeys safer for passengers. © PA Transport for London said the new announcement would make journeys safer for passengers.

You wait ages for a London bus announcement and then 50 come along at once, according to passengers who have criticised Transport for London over a new and “unbearable” announcement intended to stop people falling over.

The warning, “Please hold on, the bus is about to move”, is supposed to be played moments before the vehicle pulls away from a bus stop, but a technical glitch has meant the warning sounds after the bus has already started moving – much to the frustration of commuters in the capital.

“I have just searched Twitter for the words ‘please hold on the bus is about to move’,” one social media user wrote. “I estimate bloody revolution within eight days.”

TfL accepted it had “not quite got the timing right yet” for the warnings, but maintained that the new announcement would make journeys safer for passengers.

It said about 3,000 people were injured each year by falls on London buses. Many were “because people have shopping in one hand and phones in the other”, TfL told the BBC.

On Twitter, it added that the announcement was a trial and all comments would be taken on board. TfL’s director of bus operations, Claire Mann, said: “Passenger safety is our top priority so we’ve been trialling this announcement to assess if it helps reduce the number of people hurt ‎in slips and falls.

“Clearly there are some adjustments we need to make and we’re working on that now. We will carefully monitor the trial to see how effective it is in reducing injuries.”

PA announcements on the transport network usually stand in good stead with Londoners. The “mind the gap” announcement on the tube has become a cultural touchstone, and many mourned the recent death of the voiceover artist behind it.

Last summer, TfL was praised for making its public service announcements gender neutral, after transport workers were told to stop using the term “ladies and gentlemen” in tannoy announcements, instead using phrases such as “good morning everyone”.

