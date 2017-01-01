Prince Harry Opens Up About His 'Fantastic' Christmas With Meghan Markle
-
Piers Morgan Says Viewer Helped Save His LifeA viewer reportedly spotted a mark on Morgan's chest that could have turned to cancer if left untreated.Veuer
-
Study: More Pregnant Women Are Using PotMore pregnant women are using pot to ease nausea of morning sickness or heightened anxiety. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.Veuer
-
Iconic White House Tree to be Cut DownIconic White House tree to be cut down. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.Veuer
-
Piers Morgan Says Viewer Helped Save His Life
-
Study: More Pregnant Women Are Using Pot
-
Iconic White House Tree to be Cut Down
-
NY Attorney General Has Taken Action Against Trump, GOP 100 Times This Year
-
In A Nod To Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth Looks Forward To "Welcoming New Members" Into Her Family
-
Florida Man Charged After Beating An ATM For Giving Him Too Much Cash
-
NBC Issues New Sexual Harassment Rules Following Matt Lauer Firing
-
Aston Martin to recall thousands of cars in the US
-
Fire In Philippine Mall Kills 37 People
-
62 Years of Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
-
Schumer: Trump is ‘Santa to the Rich, Scrooge to the poor'
-
London Zoo Reopens After Fire Kills Animals And Injures Staff Members
-
'Real Housewives' Star Arrested In Florida
-
Bernie Sanders Says Trump is Finally Telling The Truth When It Comes To The Tax Bill
-
Police: Teen With Neo-Nazi Beliefs Charged With Double Murder Of Girlfriend's Parents
-
Police Confirm There Was Not A Mall Shooting
In a bold break from tradition, Meghan Markle spent Christmas with the British royal family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Prince Harry opened up about their “fantastic” holiday together during his guest editing spot on BBC Radio 4′s “Today” program on Wednesday.
“The family loved having her there,” Harry said. “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running
The royal added that Markle enjoyed meeting all of his relatives. She spent time with the queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and many others, in addition to staying with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two children.
“I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well,” Harry said. “No, look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”
During his spot on the radio show, Harry also spoke about the guest list for his upcoming nuptials. One of the presenters inquired as to whether Barack and Michelle Obama might be attending.
“I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together,” Harry said, before cheekily adding: “Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? Wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”
It feels like May 19 can’t come fast enough.
For more of the most popular News, Sport, Lifestyle & Entertainment on MSN, Follow us on Facebook, and on Twitter
More in UK News
-
Chaos as thousands lose power after snow and ice hit UKSky News
-
Boxing Day police chase hit-and-run victim namedSky News
-
Briton jailed in Egypt over painkillers moved to ‘bad’ prisonPress Association
-
Huge explosion at St Petersburg supermarket leaves Christmas shoppers injuredMirror
-
Police officer and woman killed in head-on Christmas Day crash identifiedMirror
-
Russia growing more confident about infiltrating UK territoriesQuartz