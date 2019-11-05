Queen to go fur-free for first time says official dresser

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library The Queen will no longer be wearing fur - Tim Graham Photo Library

The Queen is to go fur-free for the first time, her official dresser has said, after multiple high-fashion houses stopped using the "cruel" product.

This is a departure from her previous winter wardrobe, as she has many famous fur coats and cloaks which she has worn for decades including the floor-length fur coat she's had on rotation since the 1950s.

© Deutsch Collection/Getty The Queen in an ermine robe at her coronation

As attitudes towards fur shifted, the Royal Family has come under fire from activists for going to events wearing real fur.

In her new memoir, Angela Kelly writes: "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm".

Ms Kelly, Queen Elizabeth’s personal advisor and senior dresser, has worked in the Royal Household for 25 years, and wrote her memoir with the blessing of the monarch.

She added that a mink trim had been removed from one of the Queen's favourite coats.

Gallery: The week in history: Nov. 4-10 (Photos)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the monarch has gone fur-free, telling The Telegraph: “As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake.”

However, as part of her Royal duties, any ceremonial robes or other items at State events made with fur will still be worn.

Animal rights groups have welcomed the change.

Claire Bass, Executive Director of Humane Society International said: "We are thrilled that Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free. Queen Elizabeth’s decision to 'go faux' is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it.

"Our Head of State going fur-free sends a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion and does not belong with Brand Britain.

© Provided by Telegraph Media Group Limited The Queen in her much-worn fur coat in 1969 Credit: Evening Standard/Getty/ Hulton Royals Collection

"The UK banned fur farming almost two decades ago because it was deemed too cruel, now we must finish the job and ban fur sales too.

"We are calling on the British government to follow Her Majesty’s example and make the UK the first country in the world to ban the sale of animal fur."The Duchess of Cambridge wears fur, but ensures it comes from ethical sources.

One of her favourite items, which she has been seen in multiple times, is a brown hat made from the pelts of alpacas which died of natural causes.

She is such a fan of the Fairtrade brand Peruvian Connection that she has many of their alpaca hats in different colours.

This news comes as it was announced the Duke of Cambridge will visit Kuwait and Oman in December at the request of the Foreign Office.

The visit will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, Kensington Palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.

MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis - please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.