Rapist serving life sentence escapes from open prison in Lincolnshire, with public urged not to approach him

A rapist serving a life sentence has escaped from an open prison near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Police have warned the public not to approach Wayne Jones, who is an inmate at HMP North Sea Camp.

The 39-year-old fled the Category D open prison on Sunday evening.

“We are warning the public not to approach a man who has absconded from prison,” said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police.

“He is described as 5ft 7in tall, of small build, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar under his left eye and a tattoo on his left wrist.”

Jones is serving a life sentence for rape.

The police have urged anyone who sees the prisoner not to approach him, but instead call Lincolnshire Police on 999 or contact the force by email.

In July, officials at HMP North Sea Camp were criticised for calling inmates “residents” as part of the open prison’s “rehabilitative culture”.

Glyn Travis, from the Prison Officers’ Association, said the move was “ill-thought out”.

But the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said the prison had created “a polite and calm atmosphere”.

Inmates at Category D prisons in the UK are considered “low risk” and are permitted to leave the premises for limited periods of time.

People can report sightings of Jones by email to force.controllincs.pnn.police.uk with incident 367 in the subject line.