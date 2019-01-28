You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Sala family leave Guernsey after launching search

Emiliano Sala's friends and relatives have left Guernsey, where they had launched a crowdfunded effort to find the missing footballer. The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared off radar near the Channel Islands last Monday. They were forced to launch private search efforts after officials called off their search on Thursday.

