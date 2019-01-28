HD
HQ
SD
LO
Sala family leave Guernsey after launching search
Emiliano Sala's friends and relatives have left Guernsey, where they had launched a crowdfunded effort to find the missing footballer. The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared off radar near the Channel Islands last Monday. They were forced to launch private search efforts after officials called off their search on Thursday.
UP NEXT
UP NEXT
-
Nigel Farage v Lord Adonis - In FullLBC
-
Furious Leave Voter Tells Lord Adonis He Doesn't Speak For The PeopleLBC
-
MP Shabana Mahmood challenges Oftsed chief inspector Amanda Spielman over headscarvesBirmingham Mail
-
"Health secretary Matt Hancock: 'we must legislate' social media companies"The Independent
-
Police discover cannabis factory found in Birmingham high rise blockPress Association
-
"Manchester City: A look back at 2018"The Independent
-
Dog rescued after falling from cliff in SwanagePress Association
-
"Mick Mulvaney says Donald Trump is prepared to shut down the government again"The Independent
-
"Brexit: £17 billion already ripped out of UK public purse due to decision to quit EU, research shows"The Independent
-
"It's important to have a demanding dialogue on human rights," says MacronFrance 24
-
Pope Francis says expectations for sex abuse summit should be "deflated"Dailymotion
-
Boogie - Rainy Days ft. Eminem [Audio]Indy 100
-
Andy Street urges MPs to back Theresa May's Brexit dealBirmingham Mail
-
"Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he is 'seriously considering' running for president as centrist independent"The Independent
-
Lunar Surface Preparation For Moon-Mining MissionsCover Video