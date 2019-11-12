Sixth arrest after £4.8m golden toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace
A 35-year-old man has become the sixth person arrested in connection with the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace.
The fully-functioning toilet is reportedly worth £4.8 million and is thought to have been stolen from the 18th-century estate in an overnight raid on September 14.
Video: Arrests in gold toilet theft (Now This News)
Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace in Oxfordshire where the golden toilet, named America, had been installed as an artwork.
Its theft caused significant flood damage to the country house as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.
Gallery: Stolen treasures still waiting to be recovered (Lovemoney)
A 66-year-old man from Evesham was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.
A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.
