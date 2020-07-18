Spain quarantine: Foreign secretary says government acted 'as swiftly as we could'
-
Johnson attacks anti-vaxxersThe prime minister called anti-vaccine campaigners '"nuts" whilst talking to nurses in East London.Sky News
-
'We want to vaccinate as many as we can'The Health Minister has told Sky News the Government wants to vaccinate as many people as possible with the winter flu vaccine.Sky News
-
Face coverings now compulsory in EnglandEnforcing the wearing of face coverings in shops will be "impossible", the chairman of the Police Federation has told Sky News.Sky News
-
Spain quarantine: UK acted 'swiftly'
-
Johnson attacks anti-vaxxers
-
'We want to vaccinate as many as we can'
-
Face coverings now compulsory in England
-
Johnson visits Scotland after year in office
-
Luton and Blackburn now 'areas of intervention'
-
Is there a link between obesity and coronavirus?
-
Williamson quizzed over face masks in Pret
-
'Where's your mask, Boris?': PM heckled in Scotland
-
'The union is fantastically strong institution'
-
Amber Heard and sister arrive in court
-
UK 'must prepare' for no deal scenario
-
Brexit: Fishing for a deal
-
Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely'
-
The trophy is raised aloft
Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Dominic Raab said the government received data on Friday which showed a "big jump" in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Mr Raab said ministers looked at the data on Saturday afternoon and acted as quickly as they could, with the announcement made on Saturday evening.
"And we can't make apologies for doing so," the foreign secretary said.
"We must be able to take swift, decisive action, particularly in relation to localised, or internationally in relation to Spain or a particular country, where we see we must take action."
Mr Raab said there was no guarantee that other countries will not be removed from the government's "safe list", saying: "As we've found with Spain, we can't give a guarantee."
____________________________________________________
More on coronavirus:
Download the Microsoft News app for full coverage of the crisis
All the places you need to wear a mask in England (Independent)
Lockdown changes: What it means for you (The Daily Mirror)
____________________________________________________
The move means people face the prospect of two weeks in isolation upon their return to the UK.
The quarantine affects Britons coming back from mainland Spain, the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa) and the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera).
Gallery: Coronavirus - Steps and precautions to take as per WHO guidelines (Picture Services)
The Scottish government lifted its quarantine rules on Spain this week but will now reimpose them, with Northern Ireland and Wales also following suit.
The news has left thousands of holidaymakers angry and disappointed.
Britons have been advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain by the Foreign Office, but this does not apply to the Balearics or Canaries.
Holiday company Tui has responded by cancelling all flights to Spain scheduled for Sunday - while British Airways and easyJet said flights would not be immediately affected.
Mr Raab said he understood the move would be "disruptive for those going through this who are in Spain or have been considering going".
But he added: "We must though be able to take swift, decisive action to protect the UK because we've made such progress in getting the virus down and prevent the virus re-taking hold in the UK."
Asked why holidaymakers were not given an earlier warning that a reintroduction of the restrictions was likely, Mr Raab said the government had to be able to "gauge the data in real time".
The decision was announced after Spain recorded more than 900 new coronavirus cases for two days running.
But Spain's ministry of foreign affairs said the situation in the country is "under control", with outbreaks "localised, isolated and controlled".
It added in a statement: "We respect the decisions of the United Kingdom with whose authorities we are in contact."
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Sophy Ridge on Sunday the decision has left holidaymakers "confused and distressed".
"I understand why they've made the decision but, of course, the way in which this decision has been made in the last 24 hours is frankly shambolic," he said.
The government is asking employers to be "understanding" of workers who need to self-isolate.
Mr Raab said no employee should be penalised for doing so, telling Sky News: "We are changing the rules - the law is changed in relation to holidaymakers and travellers - and of course we expect employers show those employees, who will have to quarantine because of the law, the flexibility they need.
"If someone is following the law in relation to quarantine and self-isolating the way they should, they can't have penalties taken against them."
Mr Ashworth called for "clarity" from the government on whether those who are required to self-isolate will get financial support "if their employers refuse it them".
He added: "The way in which this decision has been communicated is obviously causing anxiety."
The swift announcement even caught out a government minister, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps now facing the prospect of self-isolating when he returns from Spain.
He flew there on Saturday morning to start his summer holiday.
"I think it shows you the risk for everyone," Mr Raab said when asked about the situation facing his cabinet colleague.
"I spoke to Grant Shapps yesterday afternoon and it shows you that we've got swift measures that we can put in place."
Asked what his reaction was, the foreign secretary replied: "Like anyone, I think he empathised with many other people going through that. But he recognised, of course, that we have to take these measures to protect the country."
Mr Ashworth said: "You couldn't make it up that Grant Shapps is over there on holiday in Spain when he is the transport secretary - I think that tells you everything about the sort of government approach to this."
A second government minister has been affected - minister for small business Paul Scully is currently on holiday in Lanzarote.
_____________________________________________
Stay alert to stop coronavirus spreading - here is the latest government guidance. If you think you have the virus, don't go to the GP or hospital, stay indoors and get advice online. Only call NHS 111 if you cannot cope with your symptoms at home; your condition gets worse; or your symptoms do not get better after seven days. In parts of Wales where 111 isn't available, call NHS Direct on 0845 46 47. In Scotland anyone with symptoms is advised to self-isolate for seven days. In Northern Ireland, call your GP.
Video: Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions (PA Media)
-
Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murderPc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after three teenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder. Driver Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, still face years in jail for the manslaughter of the 28-year-old officer.PA Media
-
Mandatory face covering rules come into force for shoppers in EnglandPeople will need to wear a face covering in shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, sandwich shops and supermarkets under new regulations which came into force in England on July 24. Police officers can escort someone from a building for refusing to follow the rules and can use reasonable force if necessary.PA Media
-
Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PMBoris Johnson looks back over his first 12 months as Prime Minister, saything that despite the coronavirus pandemic the Government 'will not be knocked off course'.PA Media
-
Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions
-
Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder
-
Mandatory face covering rules come into force for shoppers in England
-
Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM
-
Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told
-
Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter
-
Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson
-
Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality
-
US election: Trump's deficit to Biden remains at six points
-
Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie
-
Brexit briefing: 160 days until the end of the transition period
-
Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win
-
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention
-
Technology student designs ‘robotic guide dog’ to help the visually impaired
-
Three teenagers hurt in north London shooting
-
Labour under Starmer is politically competitive again, says Blair
More from Sky News
-
Patel wants explanation from Twitter and Instagram over 'abhorrent' Wiley tweetsSky News
-
Harry Dunn's family drop legal claim and say police were 'left in the dark'Sky News
-
BAME figures set to appear on British coins for the first timeSky News