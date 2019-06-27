Student goes into labour during exam for SECOND time in four years - and passes

© Nigel Bowles/Triangle News Khiara Darbyshire, 20, at her home in Worthing, West Sussex with baby Poppy A student has given birth after going into labour during an exam for the second time in four years.

Determined Khiara Darbyshire went into college hooked up to TENS machine to dull the pain of contractions as she raced to get through the 90-minute written test.

Amazingly the 20-year-old passed both exams with flying colours despite being in agaony.

It first happened in 2015 as Khiara, then 16, sat her Geography GCSE.

She gave birth to 8lb 5oz baby Hugo a week later after her labour stalled.

The same thing happened again in April when she was sitting her theatrical and media make-up exam at Greater Brighton Metropolitan College.

Khiara, of Worthing, West Sussex, said: "I was shocked that I took my GCSE geography while in labour and I still managed to pass, but I didn't expect it to happen again.

“I was in pain both times but the second time the contractions were coming very regularly and lasting up to a minute each time.

“I’ve never written so fast though - I was the first to finish and couldn’t wait to get to the hospital.”

Khiara fell pregnant at 16 and her due date was right in the middle of her GCSE exams.

She initially dismissed her pains as 'practice contractions' – known as Braxton Hicks – but she was, in fact, in early labour with baby Hugo, who is now four.

She initially dismissed her pains as ‘practice contractions’ – known as Braxton Hicks – but she was, in fact, in early labour with baby Hugo, who is now four.

So she was relieved when she discovered her second baby wasn’t due until nine days after her theatrical and media make-up exam at Brighton Met College.

However, the day before she sat the paper to become a film make-up artist she went into labour after being induced because she couldn't feel her baby moving.

By the next morning she was having contractions that became so painful she entered the exam hall wired up to a TENS machine.

Khiara did breathing exercises and turned up the device, which uses a mild electrical current to reduce pain, to cope with the labour pains that were coming five minutes apart.

She finished the 90-minute exam in just over an hour, then asked: “Is it okay if I go now to have my baby?”

© Nigel Bowles/Triangle News Khiara and her exam babies

Her daughter Poppy was born a few hours later at Worthing Hospital weighing 7lbs 9oz.

And all her hard work paid off as she passed, gaining a merit and coming top of her class.

The delighted mum-of-two was back at college just two weeks after giving birth to do the first of six practical exams which she needed to become a qualified make up artist.

She said: "I bought the TENS machine on the way to the exam to block out the pain because I was determined to take the paper.

She said: “I bought the TENS machine on the way to the exam to block out the pain because I was determined to take the paper.

“I’d worked too hard to miss it and just hoped that I’d be OK. I thought it would be better to sit it while in labour than take it later with a screaming baby.

"Luckily the exam was easy as I'd revised so much and so I was able to breathe slowly and turn up the TENS machine to take the edge of each contraction.

“I caught a taxi straight to the hospital from college and the driver had to go slowly over all the speed bumps.”

Khiara's partner Sam Tarrant, 23, raced to be at her side when she gave birth.

Khiara’s partner Sam Tarrant, 23, raced to be at her side when she gave birth.

And after graduating, Khiara picked up a Commitment to Learning award from her college to congratulate her.

Now the couple want a third baby - but say they will time it better next time.

She said: “I want another baby in the future, but I can’t risk this happening again. I will have to time everything to perfection or make sure I don’t take any other courses.

“I’m going to frame both Hugo and Poppy’s birth certificates and hang them next to my exam results to show what I went through having them.”

Julie Nerney, chairwoman of the Met’s board of governors, said: “This is the highlight of my year.

“It puts everything working at the college does into perspective.”