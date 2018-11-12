Three injured in accident at UK nuclear power plant

© Getty Three injured after 'release of clean steam' at the Heysham nuclear power plant

Operator EDF Energy said the workers at the Heysham 1 facility near Lancaster had been hurt after a "release of clean steam from a non-nuclear part of the plant" on Monday evening.

It added: "The three colleagues who were injured have been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

"There was no risk to the public during the incident which is now under control."

Two of the workers were taken to hospital in Preston and the other in Wythenshawe.

"Safety is our overriding priority and we will investigate how this happened and make sure all measures necessary are put in place to ensure it doesn't happen again," the operator said.

A spokesperson for the Office for Nuclear Regulation said the watchdog had been notified and would investigate the incident.

EDF has also started its own investigation and the two reactors were both in service on Tuesday.

EDF Energy is part of French utility company EDF and it operates 15 of Britain's nuclear reactors providing around 20% of the country's electricity.