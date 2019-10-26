Tory Minister Backs Candidate Who Said People On Benefits Street Need 'Putting Down'
Minister Thérèse Coffey has signalled the Tories will not remove a parliamentary candidate who said people on people on Benefits Street needed “putting down”.
Francesca O’Brien, who is contesting the Welsh marginal seat of Gower, has apologised after making the offensive remark on Facebook in 2014.
Pressed over whether the Conservatives should act, the work and pensions secretary said the comments were “clearly wrong” but whether O’Brien becomes an MP was “a decision for the people of Gower to make”.
Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said withdrawing O’Brien should be a “no-brainer” and shows the Tories’ “contempt for the less well off”.
Of the Channel 4 programme highlighting the lives of welfare recipients, O’Brien wrote: “Benefit Street..anyone else watching this?? Wow, these people are unreal!!!”
Replying to a friend’s comment, she added: “My blood is boiling, these people need putting down.”
When challenged over the comments on the BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Coffey said: “Well hearing that, what she said is clearly wrong, clearly wrong.
“I’m led to believe it was early in 2014, I don’t know Francesca at all, she has apologised I’ve been told. That is important, and I recognise that these comments are not ones with which I would associate myself in any way.”
Asked whether O’Brien should stand, Coffey added: “But I think that will be a decision for the people of Gower to make on who they want to be their next member of parliament.”
“I think it’s a matter for the people of Gower whether they want her to be their next MP and she will have that choice next month.”
Ian Lavery MP, Labour Party Chair, said: “Removing a candidate who used such vile language about people on benefits should be a no-brainer.
“The cuts to benefits and Universal Credit programme that Thérèse Coffey and her party are responsible for have forced people into poverty.
“It is shameful that Boris Johnson is allowing Francesca O’Brien to stand for his party in Gower. This reveals the Conservatives’ contempt for the less well off.”
In a statement on Sunday, O’Brien said: “These comments were made off the cuff, a number of years ago.
“However, I accept that my use of language was unacceptable and I would like to apologise for any upset I have caused.”
