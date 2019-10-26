Tory Minister Backs Candidate Who Said People On Benefits Street Need 'Putting Down'

Minister Thérèse Coffey has signalled the Tories will not remove a parliamentary candidate who said people on people on Benefits Street needed “putting down”.

Francesca O’Brien, who is contesting the Welsh marginal seat of Gower, has apologised after making the offensive remark on Facebook in 2014.

Pressed over whether the Conservatives should act, the work and pensions secretary said the comments were “clearly wrong” but whether O’Brien becomes an MP was “a decision for the people of Gower to make”.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said withdrawing O’Brien should be a “no-brainer” and shows the Tories’ “contempt for the less well off”.

Of the Channel 4 programme highlighting the lives of welfare recipients, O’Brien wrote: “Benefit Street..anyone else watching this?? Wow, these people are unreal!!!”

Replying to a friend’s comment, she added: “My blood is boiling, these people need putting down.”

When challenged over the comments on the BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Coffey said: “Well hearing that, what she said is clearly wrong, clearly wrong.

“I’m led to believe it was early in 2014, I don’t know Francesca at all, she has apologised I’ve been told. That is important, and I recognise that these comments are not ones with which I would associate myself in any way.”