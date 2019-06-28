HD
Victims of London Bridge terror attacks unlawfully killed
The UK's head of counter-terrorism policing, Neil Basu, speaks following the conclusion of the inquest into the London Bridge terror attack, which ruled that the victims were unlawfully killed.
