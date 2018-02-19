When are the February half term school holiday dates in 2018
With the New Year celebrations now done and dusted, going back to work and school can spell the blues for most of us.
So if you’re already looking ahead to when the next school holidays will fall, then here’s all you need to know if you live in the West Midlands.
We’ve looked at each local authority area in the Midlands so you know exactly when the week-long February holiday will be.
Although some schools, such as academies, can set their own term dates, most schools have given their half term dates as Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23.
That means schools will finish on Friday, February 16 and reopen on Monday, February 26.
It includes two weekends on either side of the five-day half term week - a total of nine days to enjoy some family time with the kids.
So whether you’re planning an overseas getaway for a spot of sunshine, or just a chillout week at home, here’s our half term dates to help you start your holiday countdown.
Birmingham
Across Birmingham, half term is from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018.
So the schools will break up on Friday, February 16, and reopen on Monday, February 26.
More school term dates for Birmingham here
Staffordshire
Schools in the county of Staffordshire will also have a half term from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018.
More school term dates for Staffordshire here
Wolverhampton
For schools in Wolverhampton half term is from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018.
More school term dates for Wolverhampton here
Warwickshire
Schools within the boundary of Warwickshire will have half term from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018.
More school term dates for Warwickshire here
Dudley
Schools which come under the jurisdiction of Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council will have a half term week from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018.
More school term dates for Dudley here
Walsall
For the schools in Walsall Council area, half term week from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018.
More school term dates for Walsall here.
Worcestershire
In Worcestershire, which includes Redditch, schools will also have half term from Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday, February 23, 2018, breaking up on Friday, February 16.
More school term dates for Worcestershire here
Variations to the above
As the governing bodies of Academies, Foundation schools, and Church Aided schools are responsible for setting their own term dates so please check individual school calendars for any variations from the above.
