Santa Clarita shooting: 1 dead, at least four others wounded at high school, officials say
Suspect in California school shooting 'no longer a threat'
One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at the campus at 21900 Centurion Way about 7:40 a.m., prompting a massive law enforcement response. Paramedics swarmed the campus, treating the wounded while authorities combed nearby neighborhoods searching for a 15-year-old boy suspected in the shooting. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team also assisted with the search.
After roughly an hour, authorities said that the suspect, who is believed to be a student at the school, had been apprehended. The teen, who was not immediately identified, is being treated at a hospital and is in unknown condition, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
Four people from the school were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment. One patient, a female, died there. Two male patients are in critical condition and one male is in good condition, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. Their specific injuries and ages were not immediately provided.
The scene at the high school was chaotic, with teenagers walking in a line behind armed law enforcement officials with their arms raised in the air immediately after the shooting. Many of the injured were being treated in a grassy area on the campus before being placed on gurneys and transported to ambulances in the school’s parking lot. At least one person was found wounded in the school’s choir room, authorities said.
Some students remained locked in classrooms for more than an hour as authorities searched for the shooter. Eventually, they were led off the campus by deputies. Some were in tears. As they walked, one student asked aloud a question on the minds of many others across the state: “What kind of a world is this?”
All schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District were locked down as authorities searched for the shooter. Authorities had been centering much of their focus on the brushy area behind the high school adjacent to a creek where authorities thought the shooter might have been hiding. Law enforcement officials were also searching the backyards of homes along Sycamore Creek Drive. It is not clear where he was eventually located.
Parents are being directed to Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road to be reunited with their children.
Denzel Abesamis, a senior at Saugus, was driving to school and about to turn onto campus when he saw classmates running out and turned around. He called a friend who he knew was on campus. She told him there was a shooter and she was hiding in a classroom with five other students.
During his freshman year they also had a lockdown after reports of a threat.
“I’ve always been worried about something like this would happen since it was my actual school,” he said. “Saugus has emphasized the importance of making sure to always be cautious of anything that may happen like an active shooter.”
Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity— Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 14, 2019