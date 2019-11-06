'Danger to life': Seven severe flood warnings remain after deluge

There remains a "danger to life" in parts of South Yorkshire after some areas had a month's rainfall in 24 hours.

Seven severe flood warnings are in place - all of them on the River Don, in and around Doncaster.

There are also 54 flood warnings, covering rivers including the Trent, the Dearne, the Derwent, the Ryton and the Rother.

© Getty A woman is carried through floodwater in Doncaster A yellow weather warning for rain covers Northern Ireland until 8pm on Saturday.

© Getty Doncaster has been hard hit - and severe flood warnings remain in place Another one in England, running from Oxford down to Brighton and Portsmouth, continues until the end of the day.

But the areas affected by torrential rain in the last day or two - South Yorkshire and the Midlands - should avoid further downfalls on Saturday.

Boris Johnson has said the flooding does not amount to a "national emergency" - as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for an inquiry.

© Getty An aerial view of the flooding in Doncaster The prime minister visited the flood-hit town of Matlock in Derbyshire on Friday - close to where a woman died in a swollen river.

He thanked members of the emergency services and said the government had allocated £2.6bn for a "huge programme of flood defences and flood preparation".

© PA Boris Johnson visited the flood-hit town of Matlock, Derbyshire - near where a woman died Mr Corbyn called for an inquiry into how the UK's flood defences could be improved.

"My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died after being swept away by floodwater in Derbyshire," he wrote on Twitter.

"There needs to be an inquiry into these floods and what more should be done to protect communities from the growing risks of flooding."

Sheffield City Council declared a major incident after the Don burst its banks in some areas.

© PA A dog is carried to safety in Doncaster Off licence owner Farooq Sabir said his business was "knee-high in water" and "trying to salvage anything was just impossible".

Residents in Toll Bar, near Doncaster, said the downpour was "almost biblical".

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service recovered more than 100 stranded people.

The Environment Agency said the Peak District had 4.4in (112mm) of rain on Thursday - the highest total of anywhere across England - while flood-hit parts of Sheffield got 3.4in (85mm) during the same period.

© PA A flooded street in Matlock, Derbyshire The average monthly rainfall total for Yorkshire at this time of year is 3.5in (89mm).

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Some places have seen a month's worth of rain in one day.

"The rain is easing and moving south but obviously the impact of that will continue to be felt."

