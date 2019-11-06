'Danger to life' flood warnings and evacuations as river levels rise

© Other A major incident has been declared in Sheffield after flash floods

Severe flood warnings with a threat of "danger to life" have been issued as river levels rise after a month's rainfall in 24 hours in parts of northern England.

Dozens of people have been rescued or forced to evacuate their homes, while others were trapped overnight at a shopping centre.

Scores of schools have been shut, roads closed and rail services cancelled due to flooding.

© Reuters People are ferried to safety through the floodwaters in Rotherham, near Sheffield The Environment Agency has urged people to stay away from swollen rivers - with the six flood warnings affecting the River Don at Bentley, Barnby Dun, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site.

Sky's Sally Lockwood, who is in Doncaster, said the latest recording showed the River Don in the area had risen to 6.30m - the average is between 0.2m and 3.6m.

Website River Levels UK suggests the river is at its highest ever level at Sprotbrough at 4.573m. The previous record it said was 3.49m on 7 July, 2012.

© Reuters An emergency service worker looks on near cars sitting in floodwater in Rotherham, near Sheffield

In addition, some 92 flood warnings - meaning immediate action is required - are in place, most of them in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Residents in affected areas have been told that homes and businesses could flood, fast-flowing water could endanger lives, and some communities could be cut off.

Rotherham Council urged residents to "stay at home" unless advised otherwise by the emergency services and posted a list of school closures on it website.



© PA Sandbags are given out to households in Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster, Yorkshire

Doncaster Council warned some residents to evacuate their homes because the River Don was breaching its banks near St Oswald Church at Kirk Sandall.

The council tweeted: "There is a Severe Flood Warning in place for Sandal Grove, Old Kirk Sandall. Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately."

Derbyshire Police warned motorists against moving signs where roads have been shut "or attempt to use these routes".

In Mansfield, 35 homes were evacuated as a precaution after a mudslide, while residents in around 25 properties in Worksop were also told to leave due to the risk of flooding.

Superintendent Mat Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A multi-agency response has been put in place to deal with this major incident affecting a large number of properties in Worksop and Mansfield and the wider impacts across the county.

© Other The River Don has risen close to bursting next to a busy road. Pic: Hannah Crossley

The chief executive of Timpson, the shoe repairs and key cutting high street firm, said its shops in the town were under water following the heavy rain and will be closed until next week.

© Other Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield. Pic: Luke Turner

James Timpson tweeted: "I've spoken to the team to arrange shop fitters to get there ASAP."

A major incident was also declared in Sheffield by the city council after the River Don burst its banks in some areas, flooding businesses, car parks and roads.

Farooq Sabir , who owns an off licence in Sheffield, said there was not much he could save as his business was flooded within minutes.

© Other Luke Turner slept overnight in the restaurant he works in at Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield. Pic: Luke Turner He told Sky News he was "knee high in water" and "trying to salvage anything was just impossible".

At Meadowhall, near Sheffield, hundreds of people woke to find the streets were still flooded in areas after they were forced to spend the night at the busy shopping centre.

Images posted on social media overnight by shoppers and staff stranded at the complex showed them bedding down for the night wherever they could on chairs and benches.

Hannah Crossley, who was at the centre, said she had watched water levels rise until they were "centimetres away from flooding over the wall".

© Other Samantha Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo (L) was visiting family in Sheffield when they were forced to prepare for an overnight stay at Meadowhall

Luke Turner, who also works at Meadowhall, said he was unable to drive home because the staff car park was flooded.

"For safety reasons the police are keeping us inside Meadowhall. Everyone has been helpful. There are drinks knocking around, coats, covers to keep us warm. It's quite a good atmosphere, but a bad situation."

© Other Saskia Hazelwood (second on the left) was forced to stay overnight at the Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield due to flooding

Samantha Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo, a radio presenter in Las Vegas, was at Meadowhall with her husband John, her mum Irene Ratcliffe, sisters Siobhan Ratcliffe and Lea Fenn and brother-in-law David Hoyland.

"First thing we did was buy plugs and phone chargers," sje told Sky News.

"We stocked up on food from Marks and Spencers. Then we basically set up a base camp in Coffika and had lots of tea, coffee, and hot chocolate. We'd already bought the pyjamas from Primark.

"We're a fun family and decided to wear the pyjamas and prepare for an overnight stay."

© PA Severe flooding in Pontardawe, Wales. Pic: @AmmanfordFire

Saskia Hazelwood, 17, a student at New College Doncaster, was there with friends for the Meadowhall Christmas Live concert - which was cancelled - and said her father tried to drive out to get them but was forced to turn back because the roads were closed.

"Our trains were then cancelled so we went to get food, then spoke to the police and security and they told us it was unsafe to leave and there was no way of getting in or out, so we instantly started panicking," she said.

"We went into Primark and all bought spare clothes and we bought food and drinks to keep us going throughout the night.

"We were in M&S for a while on the sofa's until they closed the store and we were then moved to the Oasis food quarter. We were there until 7am."

She added: "I understand the flooding was dangerous but a lot more could've been done, and they could've been a lot more clearer about the situation... as a lot of people were confused and asking a lot of questions."

The shopping complex said on its website that it planned to open for business as normal at 10am, but urged visitors to check for any ongoing traffic issues in the area, adding Meadowhall Road remains closed.

In Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police warned the public that the flooding was causing "significant issues", with the force telling locals not to drive or leave their properties unless it is necessary.

Northern Rail has issued "do not travel" advice for customers on several routes - with flooding closing lines from Sheffield to destinations such as Leeds via Moorthorpe, Lincoln, Doncaster and Gainsborough.

Trains are also unable to run on routes such as Manchester Piccadilly to Cleethorpes, Leeds to Doncaster and Hebden Bridge to Rochdale.

The Environment Agency said the Peak District saw 4.4in (112mm) of rain on Thursday - the highest total of anywhere across England - while flood-hit parts of Sheffield experienced 3.4in (85mm) during the same period.

The average monthly rainfall total for Yorkshire at this time of year is 3.5in (89mm).

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Some places have seen a month's worth of rain in one day.

"The rain is easing and moving south but obviously the impact of that will continue to be felt."