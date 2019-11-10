At least 20 dead as cyclone lashes Bangladesh and India

© 2019 Hindustan Times BAKKHALI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 9: A shopkeeper walking through heavy winds on Fraserganj beach of South 24 Parganas district due to cyclone Bulbul approaching, on November 9, 2019 in Bakkhali, India. Cyclone 'Bulbul', which barrelled through the coastal districts of West Bengal before hurtling towards Bangladesh, claimed at least seven lives in different parts of the state, official reports said on Sunday. The severe cyclonic storm, which brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with gale wind till early Sunday, uprooted hundreds of trees and snapped cables in the city and its adjoining areas in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, bring life to a near-halt. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Twenty people died and more than two million others spent a night huddled in storm shelters as Cyclone Bulbul smashed into the coasts of India and Bangladesh with fierce gales and torrential rains, officials said Sunday.

The cyclone packed winds of up to 75 miles per hour when it hit late Saturday, forcing the closure of ports and airports in both countries.

Video: "Bangladesh cyclone" (Evening Standard)

Ten people were killed in India's West Bengal state, the Press Trust of India reported, including two after uprooted trees fell on their homes and another after being struck by falling branches in Kolkata.

Two others died in nearby Odisha state, PTI reported.

© Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/NurPhoto People in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 10, 2019 after the cyclone Bulbul. (Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In Bangladesh, eight people were killed - five by falling trees - and at least 20 people were injured.

Five others are missing after a fishing trawler sank in squally weather on Meghna river near the southern island of Bhola, district administrator Masud Alam Siddiqui told AFP.

Villagers gather in front of a collapsed house after Cyclone Bulbul hit the area in Bakkhali on November 10, 2019. - Three people have died and two million others spent a night huddled in storm shelters as Cyclone Bulbul smashed into the coasts of India and Bangladesh with fierce gales and torrential rains, officials said on November 10. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The cyclone also damaged some 4,000 mostly mud and tin-built houses, disaster management secretary Shah Kamal told AFP.

© 2019 Hindustan Times BAKKHALI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 9: Fishing trawlers at bay at Namkhana fishing harbour in South 24 Parganas district, on November 9, 2019 in Bakkhali, India. Cyclone 'Bulbul', which barrelled through the coastal districts of West Bengal before hurtling towards Bangladesh, claimed at least seven lives in different parts of the state, official reports said on Sunday. The severe cyclonic storm, which brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with gale wind till early Sunday, uprooted hundreds of trees and snapped cables in the city and its adjoining areas in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, bring life to a near-halt. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In coastal Khulna, the worst-hit district in Bangladesh, trees swayed violently and were ripped from the ground in the fierce storm, blocking roads and hampering access to the area.

A damaged house is pictured after cyclone Bulbul hit the area in Koyra, some 100 km from Khulna on November 10, 2019. - Cyclone Bulbul, packing a maximum wind speed of 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles), is on course to make landfall near the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, which straddles Bangladesh and part of eastern India. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Some low-lying parts of the district were flooded, disaster management minister Enamur Rahman told AFP.

Villagers clean their house damaged by Cyclone Bulbul in Bakkhali on November 10, 2019. - Three people have died and two million others spent a night huddled in storm shelters as Cyclone Bulbul smashed into the coasts of India and Bangladesh with fierce gales and torrential rains, officials said on November 10. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities said the cyclone was weakening as it moved inland.

"It has turned into a deep depression, causing heavy rainfall," Bangladesh weather bureau deputy chief Ayesha Khatun told AFP