Co-founder of White Helmets found dead days after Russia claimed he was a spy

© Other The White helmets are credited with rescuing thousands of people A former British Army officer who co-founded the White Helmets volunteer force in Syria has been found dead in Istanbul.

Last week, James Le Mesurier was accused of being a spy in a tweet from the Russian foreign ministry.

A neighbour said his body was found on Monday near his home in central Istanbul's Beyoglu district. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry posted: "The White Helmets' co-founder, James Le Mesurier, is a former agent of Britain's MI6, who has been spotted all around the world, including in the Balkans and the Middle East.

© Reuters Police at the site where the body of James Le Mesurier was found

"His connections to terrorist groups were reported back during his mission in Kosovo."

The White Helmets - officially known as Syria Civil Defence - have been credited with saving thousands of people in rebel-held areas during years of bombing by Syrian government and Russian forces in Syria's civil war.

Their endeavours reached a huge audience through a Netflix documentary.

In 2017, seven members of the group were shot dead at their base by unidentified attackers.

The White Helmets were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016, and have received funding from Western countries including the UK and US.

The group insist they are not partisan.

Mr Le Mesurier founded the Mayday Rescue group, a not-for-profit organisation with offices in Amsterdam and Istanbul.

In addition to various governments, its projects have also been bank-rolled by the United Nations.