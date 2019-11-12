Duke of York 'lacking in compassion' for Epstein's victims
The Duke of York is "utterly lacking in compassion" for the victims of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Those are the words from a lawyer acting for five of those victims a day after Prince Andrew spoke publicly for the first time about allegations surrounding his friendship with the disgraced American.
The Duke of York was interviewed on the BBC's Newsnight about his links to the convicted paedophile, who died in prison earlier this year, and allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Video: Prince Andrew in profile (Press Association)
-
Probe launched into fire which 'spread rapidly' in Bolton student accommodation blockAn investigation is under way into the cause of a blaze at a student accommodation block which spread “extremely rapidly” to the upper floors of the building. The top floor of The Cube, which houses students from the University of Bolton, was gutted and visible damage was caused to the fourth and fifth floors of the six-storey building.PA Media
-
UK's newest aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to make first visit to PortsmouthBritain’s second Queen Elizabeth-class and newest aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, is set to sail into its home port of Portsmouth for the first time. The £3.1 billion warship left Rosyth dockyard in Scotland, where it was built, in September before undergoing eight weeks of sea trials.PA Media
-
Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interviewThe Duke of York said it was "convenient" to stay at paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's property and felt like the "honourable" thing to do at the time. Andrew made the comments during a BBC Newsnight interview about his links to the disgraced financier who was found dead earlier this year in a prison cell while being held on sex trafficking charges. The duke said that with "hindsight" his decision to stay at Epstein's house was "definitely the wrong thing to do" and that his judgment was "probably coloured" at the time. The full interview, Prince Andrew And The Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview, will air on BBC Two at 9pm on Saturday.PA Media
-
Prince Andrew in profile
-
Probe launched into fire which 'spread rapidly' in Bolton student accommodation block
-
UK's newest aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to make first visit to Portsmouth
-
Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview
-
General Election 2019: Opinion polls over the last seven days
-
Incestuous couple jailed for murder of two sons
-
Six children an hour ‘taken to hospital with pneumonia in England’
-
Critically endangered gibbon born at Twycross Zoo
-
Hong Kong Justice Secretary heckled in London
-
Eight-car pile-up leaves one dead in Florida
-
Jet suit speed world record broken on Brighton beach
-
Brexit: 76 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.
-
McDonald's releases its 2019 Christmas advert
-
Duke of Sussex and Gareth Thomas unite to promote HIV testing
-
Duke of York says he has 'no recollection' of meeting Jeffrey Epstein accuser
-
26 fire crews tackle large blaze at Bolton student flats
But his efforts to justify the friendship with Epstein and to deny knowledge of Epstein's illegal activities were labelled "disastrous", with one public relations expert comparing the interview to "watching a man in quick sand".
Lisa Bloom, representing five of Epstein's victims, said the interview was "deeply disappointing".
She told Sky News that Epstein's victims were "very disturbed by all those who were around Jeffrey Epstein who don't seem to get it".
"He seems utterly lacking in the compassion and the astonishment that the rest of the world has felt after hearing from Jeffrey Epstein's victims."
The duke's friendship with Epstein allegedly led to him being introduced in 2001 to Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager and forced to have sex with his friends.
Ms Roberts-Giuffre claims she and Prince Andrew dined and danced together at a nightclub in London before having sex. He denies ever having met her.
Gallery: Jeffrey Epstein's network: Who's who in his circle (USA Today)
The duke travelled to Epstein's mansion in New York in 2010 after Epstein's release from jail, saying he intended to break off their friendship.
But he has been criticised for staying at the mansion for what was reported to have been four days.
He said: "It was a convenient place to stay... at the end of the day, with a benefit of all the hindsight that one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do but at the time I felt it was the honourable and right thing to do."
Ms Bloom told Sky News: "Many of his answers just give rise to additional questions because they make no sense.
"Why would you think it's honourable to go visit a convicted sex offender in his home for four days?
"Why you don't regret meeting him because he introduced you to people - when you're a member of the Royal Family, you can meet anyone you want in the entire world.
"So I think these additional questions need answering by way of an FBI investigation or any other investigation that will get to the bottom of what Prince Andrew knew, when he knew it and what he is accused of doing."
Despite criticism of the interview, the BBC reported that sources told them the duke was standing by his decision to be interviewed.