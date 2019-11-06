Former British soldier cleared of supplying drugs in UAE

© Other Andrew Neal was arrested in October 2018. Pic: Detained in Dubai

Former British soldier Andrew Neal has been cleared of supplying drugs in the United Arab Emirates.

"We knew he was innocent," his parents Sue and Maurice Neal told Sky News.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support. We just want him home."

Mr Neal, who is now waiting to be told his release date, was arrested by Dubai police in October 2018 at the apartment block where he lived with his wife and two young children in the Gulf city.

He was then held in Dubai without charge for five months before being transferred to the al Sadr prison in Abu Dhabi in early March.

Mr Neal set up a successful dog training business in Dubai after leaving the military in 2015.

In March, former Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt revealed to Sue and Maurice Neal that Andrew had been charged with supplying drugs.

Mr and Mrs Neal claimed the conditions at the prison where he was being held were poor.

They were fearful for their son who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following multiple tours to conflict zones during 24 years in the army.

More follows...