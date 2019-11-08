French actress claims Roman Polanski raped her when she was 18

© CHARLES PLATIAU/REUTERS Film director Roman Polanski in 2017 - REUTERS

A French actress in her early 60s claims she was raped as a teenager by Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski, according to reports in the French media.

The director has been a fugitive from the US for more than four decades since pleading guilty to a sex offence against a minor.

Le Parisien reported that the woman alleges she was raped in 1975 at Polanski's chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, when she was 18.

© 2019 Francois G. Durand DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: Roman Polanski attends the Tribute to the 25 Years Of Competition during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on September 07, 2019 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

It quotes Polanski's lawyer, Herve Temime, as saying that Polanski "firmly contests" the allegation.

The attorney "deplored" that the claim is being made public shortly before Polanski's latest film, J'Accuse, is being released in France.

Le Parisien quotes the woman as saying the film triggered her decision to go public.

French Polish director Roman Polanski looks on on stage after the preview of his last movie "J'accuse" (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris, on November 4, 2019. - French-Polish director Roman Polanski movie "J'accuse" (An Officer and a Spy) will be released in France on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Polanski pleaded guilty in the US in 1977 to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old.

Born in Paris to Polish-Jewish parents in 1933, he has directed a string of critically-acclaimed films including Chinatown, Rosemary's Baby and The Pianist, for which he won an Oscar for Best Director in 2002.