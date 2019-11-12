You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Girl, 15, dies after suspension bridge collapses

Sky News logo Sky News 3 hrs ago

A 15-year-old girl has died after a suspension bridge in Toulouse collapsed.

French authorities say three people are in serious condition and two firefighters are also in seriously injured.

Images from the scene show rescue workers in a small boat attempting to reach into an almost fully submerged car.

The fire service confirmed the bridge collapsed in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, saying a crew of around 80 were on the scene.

Rescue teams are on site. Pic: Sapeurs-pompiers 31

Rescue teams equipped with diving gear were at the river. Three helicopters were also deployed.

La Depeche news site reported that a lorry weighing more than the limit attempted to make the crossing.

News site France24 cited fire service and local security chief Etienne Guyot saying that four people have been rescued but a number of others are thought to be missing.

Diving equipment is being used in the search. Pic: Sapeurs-pompiers 31

The bridge was built in 1931.

