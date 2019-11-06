'Demonstrators are the people's enemy' - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

© Other Police shoot at a protester in Hong Kong. Pic: Cupid Producer Hong Kong's embattled leader has said the violence has far exceeded the call for democracy and that demonstrators are now the "people's enemy".

Speaking on Monday, Carrie Lam said protesters were "relentlessly destroying society", adding that the city state had been put under strain because of extensive violence of "rioters".

She said she wanted to tell protesters they "will not succeed in securing their demands", and appealed to everyone in the city to "stay calm" and refrain from taking part in any illegal activities.

© Getty Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

She spoke hours after a protester was shot by police and a man was set on fire as violence continues to escalate in Hong Kong.

© Reuters People react after police fire tear gas during a demonstration Elsewhere, several injuries have been reported after a policeman appeared to deliberately ram his motorbike into a crowd of people during a citywide protest.

A man was shot as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the morning commute in the eastern part of the island.

In a video posted on Facebook, the protester - dressed in a black lycra suit - approaches the police officer as he corners another protester.

© Getty A policeman appears to deliberately run into a group of protesters. Pic: Twitter/Joshua Wong

The first protester was shot at close range and was later seen lying in a pool of blood. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

A witness told Reuters news agency that there had been "three sounds, like pam, pam, pam".

The Hospital Authority confirmed a 21-year-old man was admitted on Monday after being injured.

© Reuters The protests have widened to encompass general anti-China feeling

He was undergoing an operation, they said.

The area was cordoned off after the shooting and what looked like dried blood was still visible.

A third protester also approached and was fired at but police said they were not hit.

Meanwhile a man was set on fire following an apparent dispute over national identity in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The man is also in a critical condition in hospital.

Graphic video footage posted online shows him arguing with a group of young people before someone pours liquid over him and flicks open a lighter.

Other videos circulating on social media show an officer driving through and around a group of protesters with high speed on a road in Kwai Fong in the city, in what appears to be an attempt to run them over.

At least two people were injured at the scene, according to Headline Daily, though the seriousness of the injuries was not made clear.

The violence is the latest in protests which have lasted since June.

They began as a reaction to a now-abandoned bill that would have seen those suspected of crimes in Hong Kong facing extradition to China.

But over the past few months, the campaign has widened to encompass general anti-China feeling in the city, as residents fear their freedoms are being eroded.

Hong Kong retained those freedoms, which are not enjoyed by those on the Chinese mainland, after the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

On 24 November, Hong Kong will hold district council elections which will be a guide to how the government is seen.

But pro-democracy activists say the government is trying to provoke violence to give them an excuse to cancel or postpone the vote.

MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis - please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.