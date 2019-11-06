'Demonstrators are the people's enemy' - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
Hong Kong's embattled leader has said the violence has far exceeded the call for democracy and that demonstrators are now the "people's enemy".
Speaking on Monday, Carrie Lam said protesters were "relentlessly destroying society", adding that the city state had been put under strain because of extensive violence of "rioters".
She said she wanted to tell protesters they "will not succeed in securing their demands", and appealed to everyone in the city to "stay calm" and refrain from taking part in any illegal activities.
She spoke hours after a protester was shot by police and a man was set on fire as violence continues to escalate in Hong Kong.
Elsewhere, several injuries have been reported after a policeman appeared to deliberately ram his motorbike into a crowd of people during a citywide protest.
A man was shot as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the morning commute in the eastern part of the island.
In a video posted on Facebook, the protester - dressed in a black lycra suit - approaches the police officer as he corners another protester.
The first protester was shot at close range and was later seen lying in a pool of blood. He is in a critical condition in hospital.
A witness told Reuters news agency that there had been "three sounds, like pam, pam, pam".
The Hospital Authority confirmed a 21-year-old man was admitted on Monday after being injured.
He was undergoing an operation, they said.
The area was cordoned off after the shooting and what looked like dried blood was still visible.
A third protester also approached and was fired at but police said they were not hit.
Meanwhile a man was set on fire following an apparent dispute over national identity in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
-
Firefighters battle raging blaze in AustraliaThousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as more than 100 blazes are still raging across Australia's east coast.Sky News
-
How effective have the parties' campaigns been in Week 1?It's been economy week in the campaign, with both Labour and the Conservatives unveiling their spending plans. But how much is actually sinking in? Sky's deputy political editor Sam Coates is teaming up with the polling company YouGov this election to look at what's working and give us a bit of insight into what might happen. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8 Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GBSky News
-
Homes submerged as floodwater risesFirefighters have rescued more than 40 people from the Fishlake area, near Doncaster, as floodwaters partially submerge houses and roads.Sky News
-
HK officer rides motorbike into protesters
-
Firefighters battle raging blaze in Australia
-
How effective have the parties' campaigns been in Week 1?
-
Homes submerged as floodwater rises
-
Corbyn on alleged antisemitic comments
-
Kurdish man dies after Turkish convoy clash
-
Scores of homes razed in Australian wildfires
-
Harry 'unbelievably supportive' - Gareth Thomas
-
Mothercare's problems go beyond UK high street slump
-
Trump and Kanye's extraordinary bromance
-
General election: Behind the scenes on day three of the campaign
-
President's new slogan for 2020 race
-
Boris Johnson on his NHS visa promise
-
Bus passengers rescued from floods
-
High river levels as heavy rainfall hits Yorkshire
-
Anti-Labour messages spread among Hindus
The man is also in a critical condition in hospital.
Graphic video footage posted online shows him arguing with a group of young people before someone pours liquid over him and flicks open a lighter.
Other videos circulating on social media show an officer driving through and around a group of protesters with high speed on a road in Kwai Fong in the city, in what appears to be an attempt to run them over.
-
Firefighters battle raging blaze in AustraliaThousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as more than 100 blazes are still raging across Australia's east coast.Sky News
-
How effective have the parties' campaigns been in Week 1?It's been economy week in the campaign, with both Labour and the Conservatives unveiling their spending plans. But how much is actually sinking in? Sky's deputy political editor Sam Coates is teaming up with the polling company YouGov this election to look at what's working and give us a bit of insight into what might happen. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8 Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GBSky News
-
Homes submerged as floodwater risesFirefighters have rescued more than 40 people from the Fishlake area, near Doncaster, as floodwaters partially submerge houses and roads.Sky News
-
Why are people protesting in Hong Kong?
-
Firefighters battle raging blaze in Australia
-
How effective have the parties' campaigns been in Week 1?
-
Homes submerged as floodwater rises
-
Corbyn on alleged antisemitic comments
-
Kurdish man dies after Turkish convoy clash
-
Scores of homes razed in Australian wildfires
-
Harry 'unbelievably supportive' - Gareth Thomas
-
Mothercare's problems go beyond UK high street slump
-
Trump and Kanye's extraordinary bromance
-
General election: Behind the scenes on day three of the campaign
-
President's new slogan for 2020 race
-
Boris Johnson on his NHS visa promise
-
Bus passengers rescued from floods
-
High river levels as heavy rainfall hits Yorkshire
-
Anti-Labour messages spread among Hindus
At least two people were injured at the scene, according to Headline Daily, though the seriousness of the injuries was not made clear.
The violence is the latest in protests which have lasted since June.
They began as a reaction to a now-abandoned bill that would have seen those suspected of crimes in Hong Kong facing extradition to China.
-
Firefighters battle raging blaze in AustraliaThousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as more than 100 blazes are still raging across Australia's east coast.Sky News
-
How effective have the parties' campaigns been in Week 1?It's been economy week in the campaign, with both Labour and the Conservatives unveiling their spending plans. But how much is actually sinking in? Sky's deputy political editor Sam Coates is teaming up with the polling company YouGov this election to look at what's working and give us a bit of insight into what might happen. SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8 Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GBSky News
-
Homes submerged as floodwater risesFirefighters have rescued more than 40 people from the Fishlake area, near Doncaster, as floodwaters partially submerge houses and roads.Sky News
-
Moment officer aims gun at HK protester
-
Firefighters battle raging blaze in Australia
-
How effective have the parties' campaigns been in Week 1?
-
Homes submerged as floodwater rises
-
Corbyn on alleged antisemitic comments
-
Kurdish man dies after Turkish convoy clash
-
Scores of homes razed in Australian wildfires
-
Harry 'unbelievably supportive' - Gareth Thomas
-
Mothercare's problems go beyond UK high street slump
-
Trump and Kanye's extraordinary bromance
-
General election: Behind the scenes on day three of the campaign
-
President's new slogan for 2020 race
-
Boris Johnson on his NHS visa promise
-
Bus passengers rescued from floods
-
High river levels as heavy rainfall hits Yorkshire
-
Anti-Labour messages spread among Hindus
Hong Kong retained those freedoms, which are not enjoyed by those on the Chinese mainland, after the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.
On 24 November, Hong Kong will hold district council elections which will be a guide to how the government is seen.
But pro-democracy activists say the government is trying to provoke violence to give them an excuse to cancel or postpone the vote.
MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis - please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.
More from Sky News
-
British co-founder of White Helmets dies days after Russian spy accusationsSky News
-
Farage's Brexit Party won't contest seats won by Tories in 2017Sky News
-
Romanian man jailed for life for murder of grandmother Valerie GravesSky News