India says troops had 'minor face-off' with China in Sikkim border area

Reuters logo Reuters 1 hour ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a face-off last week in a disputed stretch of their shared border in the eastern Himalayas, the Indian army said on Monday.

The two sides have been locked in a tense standoff since April in the western Himalayas and since then have bolstered forces all along the border.

"It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian army said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Reuters
