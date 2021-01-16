India says troops had 'minor face-off' with China in Sikkim border area
Reuters 1 hour ago
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a face-off last week in a disputed stretch of their shared border in the eastern Himalayas, the Indian army said on Monday.
The two sides have been locked in a tense standoff since April in the western Himalayas and since then have bolstered forces all along the border.
"It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian army said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
