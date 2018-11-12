Man thanks schoolgirl for leaving note after bus hit his car and drove off: 'Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader'

© Provided by Local News RSS EN-GB

A man has publicly thanked a schoolgirl for saving him "thousands of dollars" after a school bus hit his parked car and drove off.

Andrew Sipowicz, from New York, found a handwritten note on his vehicle which read "Bus 449 hit your car", alongside a drawing.

Alongside a picture of the note, the college student tweeted: "Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale)."

Download the Microsoft News app for your Android or iPhone device and get news & live updates on the go.

The pupil had written a letter describing the moment a public school bus had tried to squeeze through a gap, denting his car in the process before driving off.

A second picture showed how the front of Mr Sipowicz's red car had been damaged in the incident.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited car2211.jpg

The tweet was widely shared, gaining more than 200,000 retweets and more than 1 million likes.

In a later update to his followers, Mr Sipowicz said the girl behind the note had been found and he planned to "reward her for her actions".

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited note2211-0.jpg

The note said: "If you're wondering what happened to your car...

"Bus: 449 hit your car. It stops here every day to drop me off at 5pm. What happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to veer over and squeeze through but couldn't.

"She actually squeezed through. She made a dent and I saw what happened. Sorry. Driver seat left door. A lady in the bus driver seat 449, Buffalo public school bus."

The pupil also added a sketch of "the bus that hit your car".

Proud teacher moment. One of my students wasn't afraid to be a 'snitch' and did the good deed. NO THANKSGIVING HOMEWORK! https://t.co/Wu9IG8Q3bf — Nick Kiser (@Kiser18) November 21, 2018

She signed the note: "A 6th grader at Houghten [sic] Academy."

On Thursday a man who claimed to be the pupil's teacher, Nick Kiser tweeted: "Proud teacher moment. One of my students wasn't afraid to be a 'snitch' and did the good deed. NO THANKSGIVING HOMEWORK!"

Mr Sipowocz told the BBC he had received an apology from the bus company and is planning to visit the pupil to thank her next week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I just want to thank her so much for being so courageous and doing the right thing when it would have been easier to go home and forget the whole thing," he said.