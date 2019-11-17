"Mass casualty shooting" in Fresno, California leaves several dead
Fresno, California — Police here say ten people were hit in what they're calling a "mass casualty" shooting Sunday night.
Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said a suspect or suspects snuck into a gathering of family and friends watching football in a backyard and opened fire, according to CBS Fresno affiliate KGPE-TV.
Dooley said ten people were hit, three died on the spot and another at the hospital where the rest of the victims were taken.
The other six were said to have suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
There was no early word on the suspect or suspects, but Dooley told CBS News, "Officers and detectives are canvassing the area searching for witnesses and anyone with surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspect(s)."