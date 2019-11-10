Pregnant firefighter tackles bushfires: 'I don't care if you don't like it'
A young pregnant firefighter has defended her decision to continue fighting bushfires raging across Australia, saying: "I don't care if you don't like it."
Kat Robinson-Williams, who is 13 weeks pregnant, posted several images of herself - and a video of her fellow New South Wales Rural Fire Service colleagues in action - on Instagram.
She wrote: "For all the females on the ground in NSW right now. We stand together, we stand proud!
"Yes I am a firefighter, no I'm not a man, Yes I am a female, Yes I am pregnant, Yes I am going to the fires, And yes I'll be alright, no I won't just stay behind."
She also posted a photo of her ultrasound showing her 13-week-old baby, saying: "Little firefighter in the making."
View this post on Instagram
For all the females on the ground inNSW right now. We stand together we stand proud !! Yes I am a Firefighter No I’m not a man Yes I am a female Yes I am pregnant Yes I am going to the fires And yes I’ll be alright No I won’t just stay behind No I don’t care if you don’t like it THIS IS MY STATE IN FLAMES! I love my country I love my mates And if that means I’m needed on the ground Then I’ll always make the way As long as I am physically able to help I’ll always work my best As I’m a firefighter, Just like all the rest!! #firefighters #nswfires #femalefirefighters #nswrfs
The firefighter received support on social media with people thanking her and describing her as a "legend" and "amazing".
She told the BBC she wrote about her situation on social media because some friends had told her to stop firefighting.
Her GP had also told her it was okay to continue as long as she wore the right equipment, she said.
More than 150 bushfires are continuing to rage across the Australian east coast in the states of New South Wales and Queensland.
-
Full special report: Rohingya refugee crisisA Sky News team reports on the sheer desperation of fleeing Rohingya Muslims under the cover of darkness.Sky News
-
Cheers and jeers as Trump attends fightDonald Trump was booed and cheered as he arrived at a UFC match attended by celebrities in central New York.Sky News
-
South Africa make history in the World CupSouth Africa make history in the World CupSky News
-
Australia bushfire 'came through like a cyclone'
-
Full special report: Rohingya refugee crisis
-
Cheers and jeers as Trump attends fight
-
South Africa make history in the World Cup
-
How South African fans reacted to win
-
'Future of US is only thing that matters'
-
Moment El Chapo's son was (briefly) arrested
-
Baghdadi raid footage released by Pentagon
-
Vauxhall owner hands boost to UK plant
-
Former Gurkha smashes 14-summit record
-
Lebanese prime minister announces resignation
-
Kim Kardashian's thoughts on Greta Thunberg
-
How the melting Arctic affect you
-
Cave diver's anger at Elon Musk tweet
-
Shark attack victim airlifted to hospital
-
Police fire teargas at protesters in Iraq
In recent days, flames have stretched from the state's north coast to within metres of homes in Greater Sydney, amid "catastrophic" high winds and searing heat.
On Wednesday, Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe posted images and videos on Twitter of firefighters tackling a blaze near his property near Nana Glen, an inland rural community, north of Sydney in NSW.
The 55-year-old Hollywood superstar said the property had "lost a couple of buildings", some fires were still burning and "we are out of water."