Prince Philip 'asked if bearded man was a terrorist' in latest royal gaffe
The Duke of Edinburgh pointed to a man with a long ginger beard and asked if he was a terrorist, according to reports.
Onlookers say they heard Prince Philip make the remark while he was walking to Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church on New Year's Eve.
A witness told The Sun: "The man appeared to be his with wife and child.
"Philip was wishing lots of people a Happy New Year and then he spotted this guy with his distinctive beard.
"He pointed at him in a funny way and turned to one of his Royal bodyguards, saying: 'Is that a terrorist?'
"He was obviously having a little joke, but he said it within earshot of the man who burst out laughing and appeared to find the whole thing hilarious.
"I think Philip knew he was going to be overheard."
